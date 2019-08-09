The Rim Country Educational Foundation (RCEF) and Community Center Partners (CCP) will present information on efforts to build a community center off of Mud Springs Road to the Payson Town Council at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 13 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway.
Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey said the foundation is seeking support from the town.
“There has been some discussion about the pool and an investment from the town,” he said.
Payson has for years wrung its hands over the dilapidated state of the decades old Taylor Pool at Rumsey Park.
This year, town staff reported they could no longer find equipment to repair machinery necessary to run the pool. If anything goes down, the pool could close permanently.
During council discussion, town staff said it would take years to put together plans and funding to build a new pool and community center.
The RCEF is farther along with plans for a community center off Mud Springs Road.
CCP, the consulting group that drew up plans for a possible community center at Rumsey Park, is working with the RCEF.
Tuesday’s agenda indicates there will be a presentation from RCEF and CCP about the “proposed university property development and a potential community center.”
