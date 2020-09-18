Deborah Rose and Jolynn Schinstock are in a runoff for the third open seat on the Payson Town Council. Each was invited to introduce themselves to the Roundup’s readers and discuss what makes them the best candidate for the seat and talk about things they’d like to accomplish.
The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 3. Early ballots go in the mail Oct. 7.
ROSE
Making a bid for the Payson Town Council, Deborah Rose says her focus is to keep housing affordable and meet the needs of the hungry and homeless.
She also wants to apply common sense and business practices to town government. Rose believes the place to start is with the basics — revising outdated policy manuals with clear written instructions about expectations and enforcement. She’d also like to see training manuals for each department and a consistent and fair qualifying process for hiring.
Rose said they must revise the recently enacted council code of ethics to include clear rules that create immediate consequences when violated by all public servants and employees.
Rose was born in Rochester, Mich. in 1962, the oldest of five girls. Her father worked for Chrysler and her mother worked for General Motors.
“You could safely say that our lives exemplified the blue-collar working class to a ‘T.’”
Every year, her family went to the Detroit Auto Show and Rose said she was always deeply impressed by the innovation, culture and power that were birthed by the Ford family, Dodge brothers and Chevrolet.
“Detroit, at that time, was a force to be reckoned with and the Motor City was the also capital of the music business with Motown Records. Music, cars, a strong work ethic, loyalty to American made brands gave me a sense of pride. These things were the cornerstones of my childhood.”
In 1982, Rose headed west on her own.
“At an early age I was an independent thinker, a natural born leader, courageous defender of the weak, voiceless or wounded, and an insatiable learner,” she said. “To say that I care about the working class would be an understatement. I am passionate about finding solutions to keep housing affordable so the needs of our retirement population and secondary home residents have reliable service workers to meet their needs. As a Realtor and incoming vice president of the Central Arizona Board of Realtors, I care deeply about affordable homes, the homeless and our local food banks.”
Rose has led the annual Realtor Food Drive since 2015 and works closely with former pastor Chuck Proudfoot to ensure they raise enough food to keep all four food banks stocked during the slowest time of the year — August through October.
“Coming from a long family lineage of veterans has deepened my understanding and respect for our troops. In that, I have been working with our local Honor Guard and veterans by co-producing the Charlie Daniels Band concert in 2017 and by assisting Bud Huffman and his team by coordinating the structure and support needed to bring to Payson the Veterans Wall Memorial in 2021,” she said. “I have dedicated most of my life to owning small businesses like Tee Time in Las Vegas, Nev., when the Angel Park Golf Courses were just created by the Vickers family. I have been a talent scout in the music business, which allowed me to learn how to develop talent and manage their careers.”
Rose said what makes her the best candidate for town council is her ability to apply common sense and business practices to local government.
“We start with the basics by revising outdated policy manuals and fortifying them with clear written instructions about what is expected while making provisions to enforce the rules and regulations contained therein. A training manual for each department and a qualifying process for hiring that is consistent and fair to anyone applying for a job with the town are needed. We need to be able to inspect what we expect. The town website needs an overhaul and must be timely in posting public meetings on that site,” she said. “I strongly believe the code of ethics must be revised to include clear rules that will create immediate consequences when violated by all public servants and employees. By doing so, it would eliminate selfish interests and harmful activities.”
Rose says executing the goals and plans set forth is important to restoring the faith and trust of residents. She would like to increase revenue without raising taxes to build confidence.
“Understanding business profitability is a big component and I can certainly bring that to the table, along with my experience as a grant writer,” she said.
“I have the ability to see the big picture and break it down to small, attainable goals that will get the job done. Research, planning, listening to the voice of the good people of Payson is critical to our success. I care deeply about this friendly town and I am running because character counts, integrity matters, productivity is crucial and a fair, just government needs oversight by those who put their personal interests aside to serve the greater good of our ‘team,’ we the people.”
For more information, visit www.deborahforpayson.com or on Facebook search for “Deborah for Payson.”
“Your vote makes a big difference in where the balance of power will go; back to the people or back to the old guard. Choose wisely. Choose me.”
SCHINSTOCK
Jolynn Schinstock hopes to bring unity and common courtesy back to the Payson Town Council if elected, something she says has been missing the past two years.
Schinstock says she has extensive experience with large budgets and is a believer in out-of-the-box thinking to find the best solutions.
Schinstock is married to Mike Schinstock, superintendent of the Payson Hotshots. They have five children — three currently enrolled in Payson schools and two that are college graduates.
The family moved to Payson 12 years ago for Mike’s work.
For more than 26 years, Schinstock has worked with the military. For 12 years, she was a Department of the Army civilian working with and overseeing a $400 million budget. For the last 14 years, she has been employed as a government contractor testing software for a web-based financial program.
“I am very proud to be a part of the military family. I have spent my entire adult life supporting our soldiers. I come from a long line of military service dating back to the War of 1812, and my husband and father-in-law served in the Army,” she said. “I find great satisfaction and fulfillment in doing my part to make a difference.”
Schinstock has volunteered in her children’s classrooms and coached more than 30 youth sport teams. She also served as co-president of the Julia Randall Parent Teacher Organization and spearheaded the fundraising effort that brought in $170,000 in private donations for new playground equipment and a turf field. She joined the Payson Unified School District Governing Board and is the current vice-president.
“I believe this position makes me an even stronger candidate for town council, as I bring the perspective of our local youth and those entrusted with their education,” she said. “My commitment to service inspired me to run for town council.”
Schinstock feels there has been much strife and division on the council for the last two years.
“The lack of common courtesy and decency is appalling. Adults of all ages have resorted to name-calling and abuse and misuse of social media and other public platforms to destroy reputations,” she said. “I do not condone or exhibit this type of behavior. I thrive on bringing people together to reach a common goal. I like to build people up instead of tear them down. I will bring respect, decency, courtesy and kindness back to the council. I’m hopeful this will help heal the division and strife.”
Besides her people skills, Schinstock believes her strongest attribute is her ability to oversee large and complex budgets. During her 12 years with the Department of the Army, she worked on all aspects of the budget process. She started as an intern and moved to a senior-level position, working with 2- and 3-star generals and their staff. She also has two years of experience with the state level funding process for schools.
“I’m highly qualified to help build the town’s budget, to examine expenditures, and to ensure there is a healthy rainy-day fund,” she said. “I’m also very proud that my husband is a wildland firefighter. The job is dangerous and so, it will be no surprise that I am in favor of and committed to developing a solid Firewise master plan for our community. The town has taken a great first step, but there is more that needs to be done.”
She says she is dedicated to finding a solution for a year-round indoor pool although “it is going to take some innovation and out-of-the-box thinking to find outside resources. I’d like to have the opportunity to explore options and make this a reality.”
Finally, Schinstock said she would like to end the lock step voting.
“It has been rumored that if I’m elected to council, the majority vote will switch to the ‘other’ side. It has been boldly stated that (they) ‘are trying to take the town from the hands of the people, to rule over you, making decisions that don’t benefit all the people of Payson just themselves.’ Let me make it very clear that I am in no part affiliated with A Better Payson, the MHA Foundation, RCEA or RCEF. If you hear otherwise it is pure fabrication. My goal is to be a voice of reason and to not belong to any side on the council other than your side — the residents of Payson.”
For more information, visit www.voteforjolynn.com or search on Facebook for Jolynn Schinstock for Payson Town Council. You can also reach her at 520-249-4079 or by email at voteforjolynn@gmail.com.
“The bottom line is I love living in Payson, and I just want us to move in a forward and positive direction. My employment and economic security are not tied to Payson in any way, which means I can truly assess each and every town decision without prejudice.”
