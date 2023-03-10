The Payson Town Council chose Joel Mona, a 33-year town resident, career-long civil engineer and commission volunteer as the town’s newest council member.
Mona fills Tina McAllister Smith’s seat, which she vacated recently to move closer to family.
Mona has served on both the Payson Planning and Zoning Commission and steering committee for the 2014 general plan.
During his career, Mona told the council he oversaw numerous infrastructure projects that taught him about litigation, risk, and public involvement.
He felt his experience prepared him to help the town as it grows.
“The major issue for the town is overall the best way to grow wisely,” he said.
Mona was part of 14 candidates who each spoke to the council Wednesday night, answering questions such as why they thought they were the best candidates.
“Personally, I believe in being open and frank at all times and speaking with respect at all times,” said Mona. “I would hope to work with you all as a team to accomplish many of your goals.”
After discussion, the council narrowed the candidate list to two, BJ Bollier and Mona. The council voted unanimously to choose Mona.
Mayor Chris Higgins said Mona will be sworn in during the next council meeting on March 22.
