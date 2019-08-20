In a 4-3 split vote, the Payson Town Council Thursday created a council subcommittee to review and oversee town projects.
The subcommittee will receive reports from town staff, contractors and others and have the authority to hire consultants. Mayor Tom Morrissey will decide which council members are on the committee.
During the meeting, Morrissey said he would appoint himself to the committee.
The meeting was the first since the controversial firing of longtime Town Manager LaRon Garrett triggered a recall effort aimed at the councilors who voted for the firing.
One goal of the special meeting was to transition Assistant Town Manager Sheila DeSchaaf to acting town manager.
The meeting ended up mostly focused on why the council needed an additional subcommittee to review capital projects.
Councilors asked a slew of questions, as did Town Attorney Hector Figueroa, who worried about adherence to state open meeting and procurement laws.
“If I could ask your thoughts Sheila, as town manager, what is the benefit to the town of having this, or what it would provide staff in making decisions or helping with new capital improvements?” asked Councilor Chris Higgins.
DeSchaaf said in the past the town has used many avenues to decide on town projects.
“How we put those projects together has varied over the years in the town,” she said. “They can be done with a committee or just staff or with the council.”
During the Kenny Evans’ administration, the council relied on a budget committee to review staff recommendations before the budget went to the full council. This budget subcommittee reviewed the budget, to both stress council priorities and answer questions. As a result, during meetings, subcommittee members could help explain budget items to the other council members.
But the development of a 4-3 voting block in the current council has raised questions about that type of arrangement, although the mayor has not yet appointed the committee members.
The mayor said the subcommittee will offer more detail and input for capital projects.
Several council members said they were afraid the committee would get too involved in the nitty-gritty administrative details, undermining the ability of the town manager to run the town. The city manager form of government was created to avoid corruption and graft. Today it’s the most widely used form of local government, in contrast to what’s called the “strong mayor” system. During the Tammany Hall (strong mayor) days, newly elected mayors and council members would fire all the top town officials to put their own people in. Sometimes, government contracts were awarded based on connections to the politicians rather than qualifications for the job.
Figueroa said, “My findings have been this: There is a clear authority of the mayor and council members that you can request a subcommittee, (but) I could ask for an advisory opinion from the attorney general. The main reason I would do it — I don’t want another attorney general complaint ... if you pass this, I think you have said this will be open to the public.”
Already, Figueroa has had to answer questions from the attorney general on an open meeting law violation accusation filed by Councilor Steve Smith. He felt emails and voting patterns suggested the council majority of four had decided by talking privately, rather than confining their decision making to a public meeting. The AG has found no violations of the open meeting law.
Council critics raised the question anew when the council majority dismissed Garrett.
Smith worried a subcommittee could get into management responsibilities of the town manager rather than sticking to the policy issues for which the council is responsible.
“My question is about the function of a council member versus the function of a town officer (department heads),” said Smith. “Council members and the mayor provide policy and guidance. In some of the responses to questions ... it sounds as though the committee would act in a town staff capacity by being able to contract (and) by being able to spend money.”
Councilors Suzy Tubbs-Avakian and Jim Ferris tried to understand those boundaries.
“Mr. Mayor, do you have, I mean can you give me an idea of a rough estimate of starting this — as far as financial support?” asked Tubbs-Avakian. “Do we need to kind of take a look back or have (chief financial officer) Deborah (Barber) maybe — or talk about this in contingency to set aside any — like start with $10,000 or something?”
Ferris asked if the subcommittee would set the criteria for approving a contract, reviewing past contracts and asking for documents to help with those decisions.
“I was just thinking, with this committee, I look at it as we can kind of look at how some contracts, negotiations, and things — and who’s involved with them and how it is negotiated. Just kind of the genesis of some of the contracts, and basically to the process and how they are negotiated,” said Ferris.
That was getting too far afield, said Figueroa.
“That’s not part of the discussion. What the motion is — is for the mayor to authorize — to form a committee of three members,” he said.
Figueroa told Ferris that, “If we already went out to bid on the project, and awarded the bid, you can’t go back and undo the bid ... the only thing I forewarn everybody, is if there is an existing contract, and this committee or anybody interferes with that contract, that contractor could have legal grounds. I would give you the legal advice necessary to make sure that we don’t get there.”
The council voted to establish the committee, with Morrissey, Tubbs-Avakian, Ferris and Vice Mayor Janell Sterner in support and councilors Smith, Higgins and Barbara Underwood in opposition.
You would have to be blind not to see the corruption in this.That group gave themselves $25,000.00 of taxpayers money to spend on pet projects and will shield from the public view impartial policy and projects.Why have a town council if your intent is to split into 3 instead of 7. Mad Man Morrisey has gone off the deep end.
You don't know "jack!" And apparently, no one else knows him either!
After the former mayor, town manager, and council awarded a $762,000+ contract last year, to replace lighting and bulbs, WITH NO COMPETITIVE BID, I say this type of oversight is long overdue!
