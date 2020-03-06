The town council last week held a first hearing on a new ordinance designed to beef up restrictions on flying drones in Payson’s parks.
“The ordinance ... is to bring town codes in line with state statute,” said Courtney Spawn, Parks and Recreation director.
The ordinance will add to restrictions already in place. Currently, no one may fly a drone during public events or over an event reserved by a person or group.
Additions to the ordinance address drone noise and any behavior that would be deemed “unreasonably disruptive.”
Chris Avakian, husband of Councilor Suzy Tubbs-Avakian and coach of a boys soccer team, explained a recent disruptive drone event at Rumsey Park.
Chris said players noticed an older man flying a drone around the time the girls soccer team finished practice.
The man would stand near the skate park. Players asked Chris why the man seemed to only fly the drone when the girls stretched after practice. One of the team members knocked the drone out of the sky with his soccer ball. The man called the police to file a complaint for damaging his drone. The Payson Police turned the situation on its head when they asked to see what was on the drone’s photo card.
“It was just pictures of the girls down their tops,” said Chris.
The new ordinance also outlines the penalties for defacing park property, starting fires or drinking alcohol in parks — unless “specifically authorized by the town in writing.”
The council will have another reading of the ordinance before voting.
Contact mnelson@payson.com
