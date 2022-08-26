A stress test on Payson’s local broadband networks during the busy Fourth of July holiday exposed strengths and weaknesses in advance of an emergency.
The stress test checked the robustness of the infrastructure, coverage, usage, and service availability of all the networks currently available in Rim Country. Those include Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T for mobile communications and Lumen-CenturyLink and Sparklight for fiber.
“There were a lot of people that came together to make this happen,” said Isaac Blake, the chair of Digital Payson in his report to the Payson council in late July.
Organized by Digital Payson, the test used first responders as field testers. They must know if the communication infrastructure can handle the additional demands an emergency generates from increased first responder communications to the public’s thirst for information, drive to contact loved ones, or panicked calls to arrange for their needs.
“We have to be able to provide reliable communications,” said Blake.
Broadband in Rim Country suffered outages for years with only one line coming in to town from Cottonwood. If a squirrel chewed one line, or a backhoe ripped it apart or a garage truck ran into it, all of Payson would go dark. Stores could not process credit cards and cell phones died. Worse yet, the 911 system went down. During one outage, a local Payson man died when he hit an elk while riding back to Payson on his motorcycle after making a call using a signal from Mt. Ord.
The testing found that wireless carries AT&T and T-Mobile “provided acceptable service, whereas Verizon had the same challenges as prior years with call, test, and data saturation,” wrote the Digital Payson group in a report to the town. In other words, Verizon’s system got overwhelmed, so text messages and calls struggled to get through, while the other two networks did not suffer the same issues.
“We could see the traffic in Green Valley Park was slowing the system, (but) our other systems worked pretty flawlessly from my point of view,” said Payson Police Chief Ron Tischer to the council.
Blake said Digital Payson found gaps in service and plan to continue “to close some of those gaps.”
“I ask you to remember it is one thing (for) first responders to have communication, (but) it is also important for anyone to pick up a phone and dial 911.”
Digital Payson reported that T-Mobile “has completed their tower and infrastructure upgrades in Payson and surrounding Rim Country” to continue improving Rim Country communications. T-Mobile plans to add more towers in the next 18 months “to address coverage and usage.” Already the increased infrastructure has resulted in “a 50% increase in Payson area network traffic since the beginning of this year.”
Blake told the council the older Lumen-CenturyLink fiber “appeared to be struggling as prior years, whereas Sparklight fiber had no reported issues” during the broadband test in July.
“Optimum-Suddenlink over the past quarter has continued with their infrastructure upgrades involving new nodes, node splits, fiber runs, multiple backhaul providers and more,” wrote Digital Payson in their council report.
Yet there’s room for fiber improvement, especially between Phoenix and Payson, said Blake. APS has permits pulled with the Forest Service to sling fiber from Phoenix to its power plant in Joseph City, but the Forest Service has delayed the project.
“They are probably looking at the first half of 2023, but that is 100% up to the Forest Service,” said Blake.
