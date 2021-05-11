Two developers came before the Payson Town Council on April 22 for the first of two hearings seeking approval for a zoning change.
Both have met with neighbors, heard complaints and sought support from the Planning and Zoning Commission.
The council said one might have to pay for more infrastructure upgrades, while the other needs to bring the council more information.
It’s a long, expensive process to change zoning in Payson, developers Christopher Martin and Forrest Gressley learned.
Mine might be too much
Months have passed for Gressley and his proposed mining project, as he’s crossed off every item on the town’s list.
He’s held a community meeting with his neighbors.
Filled out his application and submitted plans.
Then he spent months in front of the Planning and Zoning Commission, only to have the members vote against his project.
Gressley’s idea with a 19.54-acre hilltop property — grind 20 to 30 feet off the top of the hill and terrace the sides to increase the buildable space from two acres to more. Gressley would then take the decomposed granite and dirt he would excavate and sell it to local developers, including the town.
Gressley believes he can level the area around the Payson Event Center enough to develop the area with sewer and water. Currently, the event center has no running water so relies on portable toilets.
The council indicated by its questions that Gressley’s project might be more than it can support.
“If this was changed to an industrial zoning, then after the operation was completed, would it be changed back to commercial zoning?” asked Vice Mayor Chris Higgins.
Gressley has said his intent has always been to revert the property back to commercial so hotels and restaurants would build there.
Councilor Scott Nossek felt uncomfortable with the description of the type of change Gressley sought.
“I did have a concern with the minor/major (zone change description). It feels major,” said Nossek.
According to the town code, because the property is under 20 acres, the zone change is minor.
Higgins asked Gressley to bring back information to prove the event center grounds could be improved with water and sewer for the next hearing.
More infrastructure
Martin would like to build houses behind Walmart and extend Rumsey Drive to meet up with Malibu that runs alongside Walmart.
It’s the traffic control upgrades that have launched a bidding war between the developer and the town.
Martin reeled off several calculations to explain why his 49 houses would only contribute a fraction of the traffic on the new street, so he didn’t pay for a roundabout between Malibu and Rumsey Drive. Instead, he suggested he contribute a third of the cost.
“The figure I came up with the share of the entire (amount) is a maximum of $11,500,” he said.
Higgins thought that sounded “extremely low.”
Sheila DeSchaaf, the town’s deputy town manager and public works director, thought the cost for the entire project would fall closer to $600,000.
Martin reminded the council the more he had to spend on infrastructure, the more he had to charge for his homes.
“What I am aiming for is the $300,000 to $350,000 range, probably an average of 1,700 square feet, three bedrooms and two baths,” he said. “In my visits with the town, the bulk of what’s being built is coming on the market in the $500,000 to $600,000 range.”
The second hearing and vote on the zoning changes will be at the council’s next meeting on May 13.
