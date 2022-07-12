Payson voters will have five choices to fill three seats on the Payson council on their Aug. 2 ballot. What will each do to ensure the economic future of the town?
The audience at the Church of the Nazarene’s council debate in late June asked Tina McAllister-Smith, Steven Otto, Brett Flaherty, and incumbents Suzy Tubbs-Avakian and Jim Ferris to share their ideas on how to increase Payson’s revenues.
Payson faces growth with its 3,000-acre feet of water available from the C.C. Cragin Reservoir. Future councils will have to decide how to manage Payson’s expansion between the needs of its majority retiree population and the employees who serve their needs.
McAllister-Smith, a writer, mother, and local business owner, didn’t hide her feelings on the subject.
“I love capitalism. I’m all about business and making money,” she said.
McAllister-Smith believes the town needs to keep focused on what it can do to increase revenues for itself and its businesses.
“One of the main things I want done, we need to cover the event center,” she said. “We need to cover it and we need utilities there and actual bathrooms ... we could have that thing booked 24/7.”
She added she’s noticed many visitors dry camping next to the event center during rodeos, the fair and concerts. McAllister-Smith has an idea how to make some money for the town.
“If we put in R.V. slots with hook ups, we would have that sold out,” she said.
Otto, a retired businessman, agreed events generate visitation and sales tax revenue. He suggested the No. 1 way to keep that revenue flow was to “quit canceling events like the Mudder.”
He doesn’t agree with the high fees for use of the fields for tournaments that drove away at least one softball tournament organizer.
“With 12 people on every team” Otto lamented the loss of sales and bed tax from all the families who attended with the players.
Local dentist, father and ranching enthusiast Flaherty agrees the fees and rough amenities limit the town’s ability to book concerts, tournaments and more rodeos.
“We need to dig down and assess our softball fields and make the necessary improvements,” he said. “One of things with the rodeo — our facility and our bathrooms, we have port-a-johns ... we need to focus on the things we have and improve them.”
Council incumbent Tubbs-Avakian would like to see the town “rolling out the red carpet” for town businesses, including concierge service through the town planning, zoning and permitting processes.
“We want successful businesses,” she said.
Council incumbent Jim Ferris threw his hat in with McAllister-Smith and Flaherty regarding the event center and town amenities to attract tourists. Besides tourism, Ferris supports innovative business ideas like Forrest Gressley’s mine-on-the-hill above the event center. Gressley suggested he could contribute the fill he created to the area around the event center. The fill would support sewer and water lines. But the idea required a zone change. The majority of the council did not approve Gressley’s idea so it failed.
“It seems like we just don’t take the opportunities that are in front of us,” said Ferris.
