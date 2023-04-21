Airbnb logo
The Payson council passed two new ordinances that impose fines on short term rental owners who don’t pay for a $250 license and follow the proposed Disruptive Properties ordinance rules. The Disruptive Properties ordinance would fine owner of properties that often have complaints about noise, disorderly conduct and/or drug activity.

With little opposition, the Payson council passed two resolutions on April 12 they hope will “increase the quality of life” in Payson – the Disruptive Properties ordinance and the Regulating Short Term Rentals ordinance.

Payson Police Chief Ron Tischer explained that without the Disruptive Properties ordinance with its ability to impose stiff fines on the property owner, his officers don’t have the leverage to stop the endless loud parties at “the same houses we go to time after time again.”

