With little opposition, the Payson council passed two resolutions on April 12 they hope will “increase the quality of life” in Payson – the Disruptive Properties ordinance and the Regulating Short Term Rentals ordinance.
Payson Police Chief Ron Tischer explained that without the Disruptive Properties ordinance with its ability to impose stiff fines on the property owner, his officers don’t have the leverage to stop the endless loud parties at “the same houses we go to time after time again.”
“Our current system is we have a couple of options.,” said Tischer. “We talk to the people, ‘Turn music down.’ If it’s disorderly conduct (and) it doesn’t stop, we make a couple of arrents. A lot of times it’s big house parties.”
The Town of Payson estimates there are 200 short term rentals in Payson. The majority of these are on the platforms Airbnb and VRBO. There could be more off those platforms, but staff did not present that estimate.
What the council and the Payson Police know, as the popularity of STRs has grown, the complaints from residents have increased as well. Tischer reported 645 calls came into the department about disruptive homes in 2022. His officers have better things to do.
The council has heard enough from the neighbors as well, so they unanimously voted for the two ordinances. Each will work through fines.
The town requires STR owners to obtain a license, the last the council heard it would be $250, to run their business in town, effective July 1, 2023.
If the STR operator does not sign up for this license 30 days after the town gives them notice to obtain the license, the town may cease the operation of the STR and fine the operator $1,000. Every month after that notification, the fine increases by $1,000 per month – until the operator buys the license and pays the fines.
The disruptive properties ordinance introduces a process with ever increasing fines for homes that have noise, drug, and/or disorderly conduct complaints.
Tishcer reassured the council, “Obviously there’s stop gaps” that curb the police from targeting a property for harassment.
PPD gives the owner a warning the first time, then the fines increase the number of times an officer is called out to the same address. The second visit generates a $500 fine. The third time an officer comes out doubles the fine and for the fourth call the fine tops out at $1,500 and any beyond that.
The ordinance requires police to first notify the owner of the two or more disruptive activities within 60 days, three or more in 120 days, or four or more in 180 days.
“The one thing to keep in mind,” said Tischer. “If we deem a property disruptive, they can contest their disruptive property.”
Vice Mayor Barbara Underwood only had praise for the ordinance.
“I’m excited I’m bringing this forward,” she said.
Mayor Chris Higgins mentioned that he’d heard the platforms offer a service to neighbors to file a complaint, “they have found to be very effective.”
The Roundup received information from a neighbor who used the Airbnb platform and found it useful.
This neighbor wrote they were, “once again troubled by loud, drunken yelling and fighting last night by the short-term guests to the northeast of us.”
This neighbor knew this house was on Airbnb so the neighbor followed Airbnb’s link to its online complaint form.
It worked better than the neighbor imagined.
“I am not sure when those people were scheduled to depart, but I got multiple emails back last night and today from the host and Airbnb that they were looking into and then, finally, that the guests would check out this morning.”
Since that complaint, the house has not had another noise or disruptive complaint.
Another neighbor reported her complaint about trash in the road — that she had made repeatedly — found resolution within a day of filing the complaint.
VRBO also has a complaint form on its website as well.
Report a concern about a VRBO property: https://help.vrbo.com/articles/How-can-I-Stay-Neighborly-as-a-community-member
Both of these sites have the most up-to-date owner contact information. They also control an owner’s access to their marketing, financial, and booking tools, the core of their business.
Only one community member had anything to say about the ordinances.
A man named Lance on zoom asked if any realtors had issues with the STR ordinance.
“(Are) there any concerns from local realtors? Will (the STR ordinance) affect local businesses, not just Airbnb and VRBO?” heh asked.
Jon Paladini, contract attorney for the town assured Lance “the ordinance affects all short term rentals, the vast majority are through…the platforms.”
Lance still had concerns “there is a cost for this somehow some way.”
Higgins said he did have conversations with a couple of Airbnb owners.
“One of their concerns was the registration and fines if their property wasn’t registered. Being looked at harshly for not having their property regulated,” he said.
Higgins reassured Lance that he spoke with both Town Manager Troy Smith and Tischer that the town would give enough time and warning to STR owners to get the license before issuing fines.
“Other than that, there really were not any other concerns,” said Higgins.
