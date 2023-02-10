Grading

The Payson Town Council will do what it takes to find the funding to get the town’s streets, parks, and public safety facilities improved even if that means going out for bonds. The council has several meetings scheduled to discuss the matter through May before it adopts the 2023-24 budget by July 1. The public is encouraged to attend.

 Town of Payson

Tired of potholes and no sidewalks?

Frustrated with the dilapidated state of Payson’s parks and no pool?

Contact the reporter at mnelson@payson.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(3) comments

PaulFrommelt
Paul Frommelt

Back in 2016, Craig Swartwood ran his mayoral elections on two promises: "I will never raise taxes without a vote of the people"...and "I will not run for a second term. I am a one term mayor.".. Both promises were broken. The first official act of the newly elected mayor was to enact the .88% sales tax, for the stated purpose of paying down the 20 MILLION Dollars PSPRS debt. (He wanted a full 1%). The town only needed about .45% to pay off the debt. After four years of the tax, collecting 4.5 MILLION Dollars per year, totaling 18 MILLION Dollars, that 20 MILLION Dollar debt has now grown to 22 MILLION Dollars! We are worse off today, than before the tax was enacted! Where has the 18 MILLION Dollars gone? Even worse, our current mayor, Chris Higgins denied on Tuesday, that, that was the purpose of the tax increase! We were there. We remember!

Report Add Reply
MikeW
Mike White

Our new Council seems quite eager to raise taxes. Let us not go down the road of relying on propositions to circumvent (read hide from) legislative or Council direct votes to expand spending, as Californians have done for many years.

The Propositions are sold on the enticing premise of providing great new, almost free benefits, implying that they are just loans paid back over many years to make it easy on the voters. What they never tell you is that someone has to pay taxes over those years to cover all the payments, including the burdensome interest costs. If that is added to property taxes, property owners and ultimately home renters will have to pay more for all of those years. And this same Council has complained that we do not have adequate affordable housing in the Payson area. You can't have your cake and eat it, too.

Report Add Reply
Dave Golembewski
Dave Golembewski

I don’t mind a revenue bond for a project that sunsets 🌅 after a few years like the fire station If We The People Vote on it . The .88 tax should not be extended unless the People Vote on it . We The People should vote on all Sales Taxes 🤠🙏🇺🇸

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.