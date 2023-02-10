Tired of potholes and no sidewalks?
Frustrated with the dilapidated state of Payson’s parks and no pool?
Looking forward to new fire and police stations?
The Payson Town Council has launched into the 2023-24 budget year with a commitment to finding the revenue to make a dent on long stalled projects.
“It is going to be painful ... (but) generations will thank us,” said Councilor Jolynn Schinstock during the council’s Feb. 7 budget work study.
The first priority: Streets
For decades, Payson has limped along with its poorly drained, sidewalk-free streets. The community has had enough – and so has town staff who say street issues are the No. 1 complaint they receive.
“The pavement study recommends spending $4.2 million per year. That’s just for maintenance, that is no improvement (to our streets),” said town manager Troy Smith.
Town engineer Larry Halberstadt told the council it will take a $24 million investment to bring streets up to where the community expects them to be.
As for drainage, the town is “in the process of redoing an update to the community’s storm water upgrade plan.”
The next most repeated complaint from the public has to do with parks.
“Most of our facilities are older than 20 years old. The older ones are older than that,” said Smith.
Some of the buildings the parks department uses “are repurposed buildings that have been relocated and repurposed.”
On top of that, the council and public have made it clear they want another pool, preferably covered and part of a community center.
Smith said the town has had to pivot on that project since talks broke down between the MHA Foundation and the town. The town had asked to be part of a community center the MHA Foundation planned to build at its Granite Dells Park, but the two entities didn’t see eye to eye on the details so the town will move forward with its own community center and/or pool.
Improving the event center also falls under the park improvements. The town already has six figures tucked away to create a design to bring water and other infrastructure to the event center to expand the events it can host.
The last two capital projects are building new fire and police stations.
A consultant recommended either radically upgrading Fire Stations 11 and 12 or starting all over with a two company station nearer to Town Hall. Preliminary designs for a new police station are in the works because “the department needs to triple in size from where it is today” to handle the projected population increase when the town builds out.
These project priorities have shown up on the council’s budget agenda year after year, but Smith has suggested a way to move past the log jam – debt financing.
During an all day council retreat on Feb. 4, Smith had two presenters discuss various types of bonds. One type requires a vote of the community, the other does not.
General obligation bonds would require an election. The last bond Payson floated built the fire station off of Highway 260.
Excise tax bonds allow investors to buy bonds using the town’s sales tax revenue as collateral and so “do not require a vote,” said Smith.
Other forms of revenue for the town include increasing the town’s property tax and sales tax, including removing the sunset clause on the .88 increase in the sales tax set to expire in 2025. That additional .88 tax brings in $4.2 million to the town’s General Fund, said Smith.
Mayor Chris Higgins immediately supported that decision and requested the council vote on removing the sunset clause at the Feb. 22 council meeting.
Council member Barbara Underwood agreed.
“Not only is the tax generated in our community, it’s helping our community,” she said.
The town council will hold a series of meetings and work studies to continue prioritizing projects and funding for those projects.
The upcoming meetings on this and other topics will be held:
Feb. 22 – Regular council meeting 4 p.m. at Town Hall or on Zoom.
March 7 – Work study meeting 3 p.m. at Town Hall or on Zoom.
May 23 – Special meeting 4 p.m. Town Hall or on Zoom.
(3) comments
Back in 2016, Craig Swartwood ran his mayoral elections on two promises: "I will never raise taxes without a vote of the people"...and "I will not run for a second term. I am a one term mayor.".. Both promises were broken. The first official act of the newly elected mayor was to enact the .88% sales tax, for the stated purpose of paying down the 20 MILLION Dollars PSPRS debt. (He wanted a full 1%). The town only needed about .45% to pay off the debt. After four years of the tax, collecting 4.5 MILLION Dollars per year, totaling 18 MILLION Dollars, that 20 MILLION Dollar debt has now grown to 22 MILLION Dollars! We are worse off today, than before the tax was enacted! Where has the 18 MILLION Dollars gone? Even worse, our current mayor, Chris Higgins denied on Tuesday, that, that was the purpose of the tax increase! We were there. We remember!
Our new Council seems quite eager to raise taxes. Let us not go down the road of relying on propositions to circumvent (read hide from) legislative or Council direct votes to expand spending, as Californians have done for many years.
The Propositions are sold on the enticing premise of providing great new, almost free benefits, implying that they are just loans paid back over many years to make it easy on the voters. What they never tell you is that someone has to pay taxes over those years to cover all the payments, including the burdensome interest costs. If that is added to property taxes, property owners and ultimately home renters will have to pay more for all of those years. And this same Council has complained that we do not have adequate affordable housing in the Payson area. You can't have your cake and eat it, too.
I don’t mind a revenue bond for a project that sunsets 🌅 after a few years like the fire station If We The People Vote on it . The .88 tax should not be extended unless the People Vote on it . We The People should vote on all Sales Taxes 🤠🙏🇺🇸
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!