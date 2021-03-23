The Payson Town Council has a dilemma — keep the town code as is or remove sections that codify two propositions that legal analysts believe unconstitutional.
During its March 11 meeting, the council heard two proposals from town contract attorney Justin Pierce to solve the problem. One would remove sections of the code, the other would leave things as they are until the Arizona Legislature changes the law.
The council will decide what to do at its next meeting on March 25.
At the heart of the conundrum is a constitutional question whether Propositions 401 and 402, passed by Payson voters in November 2018 by a 60% majority, have any legal standing. The propositions require the council to hold an election if the town enters contracts that total more than $1 million or extend for three or more years. The intent of the propositions was to stop a partnership between the town and a prep school to improve Rumsey Park. Mayor Tom Morrissey and Councilors Jim Ferris and Suzy Tubbs-Avakian made the propositions the cornerstone of their campaigns.
But the first time the council grappled with what to do about implementing the propositions, the council ignored them.
Back in September 2019, Fire Chief David Staub brought a request to purchase two fire trucks to the council. The price tag came to $1.4 million, but Staub told the council if they bought both trucks at once the town would save $60,000.
The council debated whether this purchase would violate the intent of the propositions. Aaron Arnson, Pierce’s partner, advised the counsel the propositions went beyond the town’s constitutional authority — so the council unanimously voted to purchase the two trucks.
But the issue of what to do about future actions came up at the Feb. 11 meeting. Vice Mayor Chris Higgins pushed for the removal of two sections of the town code that implements the two propositions.
“I just don’t feel that it’s right to have that on (the town code sections) because that isn’t the reality. That’s the perception, but that’s not true,” he said. “So, that’s where I feel it would be best to have these removed from our code.”
In response, Town Manager Troy Smith worked with Pierce to create two options — the first would remove sections 35.04 and 157.01 of the town codes, and the second would “recognize the current legal limitations but keep those on the books until future actions by the Legislature or amendments to the Arizona Constitution,” Pierce told the council.
The choice spurred Morrissey and Ferris to defend the town code and the propositions, a reversal from their position on the fire trucks.
Ferris said he had read over the Arizona Constitution but could not find where the state can remove the power of the people to make laws through a proposition.
“I have read nothing in the A.R.S. revised statutes ... that would render 401 and 402 in opposition to existing law,” he said.
Morrissey concurred with Ferris.
“I will not support removing or amending these issues. It was voted on by what I call a supermajority. I want to state that firmly and very, very clearly,” he said.
Pierce said he “sympathized with the feelings of the mayor and council member Ferris” but reminded them that not all things passed by a majority can be implemented.
“If a large majority of people vote (say) … 60% of the people voted in the town to take Chris Higgins’ property away from him, it would be illegal,” he said. “The town of Payson ... is a general law town. You are a subdivision of the state. You only have the powers the state grants you.”
He said if the council enforced the town code as is, someone, even a member of the council could take the town to court, and it would lose under the current state of the laws.
Exactly why Higgins asked to have the two sections of the code removed.
“The bottom line is residents have been misled to think they have authority, when in actuality it could be a legal liability,” he said. “I don’t see why we would want to keep them in the code if it resulted in the town getting sued or have a legal liability. It would still create a legal liability if we tried to execute these codes.”
(1) comment
Higgins was among those anti-transparency town councilors who did not want 401 and 402 and before that was involved in the voter-bypassed Council decision to raise taxes, using a false 'emergency' as a loophole. And now he wants to negate the will of the voting super-majority by finding another loophole using dubious legal advice. These people never give up trying to get their own way, in spite of what the town's citizens want.
