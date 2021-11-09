The Payson council held a first hearing on extending the town’s current temporary sign ordinance. If the sunset date on the 2013 ordinance passes, the town would revert to the more strict 2007 temporary sign ordinance. According to town code, the directional sign on the left meets requirements while the other sandwich board signs do not meet town code.
Doni Wilbanks, Town of Payson's community development director, presented a continuation of the town's policy on temporary signs in a first hearing with the council. The council will hold a second public hearing during its Nov. 18 meeting on the topic.
Drive the Beeline Highway through Payson and the temporary signs can’t be missed.
Fudge here.
Flowers there.
Since 2013, the Town of Payson has allowed merchants to use temporary signs and banners to advertise curbside. Since so many businesses along Highway 87 have a parking lot between the highway and their business’ sign, these temporary signs help drive traffic.
But a sunset clause on the 2013 ordinance has come up, again.
In 2015, the council voted to extend the ordinance that allows business owners to have temporary signs seven days a week, in the public right of way all 30 days of the month. The extended temporary sign ordinance has minimal color restrictions.
In 2007, the town had more limits on temporary signs.
Doni Wilbanks, Payson’s Community Development director, cautioned the council during its Oct. 28 meeting that if it decided to permanently adopt the laxer 2013 temporary sign ordinance it “would make future changes” to increase the stringency of the standards “unlikely.”
As it did in 2015, the planning commission voted to recommend continuing the 2013 provisions. Instead of 66 months, it recommended extending the 2013 ordinance for another 36 months.
Six months before the sunset date, staff will review and make a recommendation on temporary signs to bring before the council, again.
The council will have the second and final hearing on the temporary sign ordinance on Nov. 18.
Changes to temporary signs:
Previous — 2007
• Banners were not allowed in the public rights of way
• Banners limited to 15 days/month
• White or light colors limited to 5% of sign area for temp portable/directional
• Temp portable signs limited to Wednesday-Monday
Current — 2013
• Banners are allowed in the public rights of way
• Banners allowed 30 days/month
• Minimal color restrictions for temp portable/directional
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!