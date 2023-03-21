Payson council March 8 2023
The Payson Town Council during its March 8 meeting discussing its list of capital improvement projects for the upcoming year. A pool, streets, parks and trails top the list. New are discussions on how to fund these projects beyond the town’s yearly revenues.

 Michele Nelson/Roundup

After an all-day retreat and a follow-up work study meeting in February, the Payson Town Council voted March 8 on its goals to drive economic vitality in the town.

The council unanimously voted to invest in its parks, streets, public safety, and drainage. How the town will pay for all it wants remains to be decided.

