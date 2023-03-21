After an all-day retreat and a follow-up work study meeting in February, the Payson Town Council voted March 8 on its goals to drive economic vitality in the town.
The council unanimously voted to invest in its parks, streets, public safety, and drainage. How the town will pay for all it wants remains to be decided.
“There were a number of goals that the previous council had identified that are very similar in nature,” said Town Manager Troy Smith. “There are a few changes that you all made, and some detail that you added.”
One of the biggest differences, this council has signaled its support for alternate funding sources. That includes bonds and increasing taxes to “address neglected capital assets, aging infrastructure, town facilities and build a new indoor pool that could be expanded into a recreation center in the future,” wrote staff in its staff report.
The drive to fund by borrowing started after the town closed Taylor Pool in Rumsey Park due to neglect. This caused much upset in the community.
In fact, Farah Mughal-Wingler, a resident, spoke to this agenda item at the March meeting.
“I’m actually really adamant about getting updates, basically learning what is going on with the aquatic center,” she said. “I would like to know what you guys know. I would like you to tell us.”
It all comes down to funding. The town had a chance to negotiate for the MHA Foundation to build an aquatics center and indoor pool, but talks broke down after a year.
Council member Jolynn Schinstock asked Smith to explore partnering with the MHA Foundation again, or perhaps with the Tonto Apache Tribe.
“In light of the article in the paper, the tribe gave some great ideas we are pursuing,” she said. “I’m not sure how you would feel about having a meeting with the tribe.
She had concerns the town wasn’t big enough for two indoor pools.
Mayor Chris Higgins agreed that creating public/private partnerships for “cost sharing” was a good idea, but he is not willing to wait for a pool.
“We have all said this as council members. There is a real need for that aquatic center,” he said.
Schinstock just wanted to make sure the council explored all avenues that can “save the taxpayers’ money.”
Higgins agreed.
The council then voted unanimously to pass its list of capital improvements for the 2023-24 budget.
The list had maintenance of streets and parks up high.
New to parks, the Payson Area Trails System reboot and revamp. The council has set aside money in the budget to identify trailheads and improvements, create a code update with updated development requirements to support an in-town trail system and help pay the Forest Service for improvements that will lead to a trail around Payson on Forest Service land.
For streets, besides reducing the maintenance backlog, the council plans on adding new upgrades to support the Beeline Bus and looking at updating the 2011 transportation plan.
The council has taken the storm water management and drainage issues in the town seriously.
The town plans to find funding to repair the drainage at Rumsey Park and to make sure there are drainage improvements to each street repair project.
To bolster economic development, the town proposes to complete the design and identify funding for the Green Valley Parkway evacuation route.
Along with that roadway upgrade, the town plans on improving the Event Center. It needs water and sewer.
The town hopes to address the third phase of the American Gulch west of McLane by finding funding and finishing the design work.
To help with priorities and funding, the council has already voted to have a citizens committee work until August to advise the council on how to proceed.
Overall, the council has committed to “take care of what we have” and “seek opportunities to invest in capital improvements that increase revenue.”
