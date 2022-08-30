The Town of Payson and the Rim Country Educational Alliance took another baby step toward cooperation at the Aug. 25 town council meeting.
A split town council approved a new agreement that ensures the separate legal entity of the RCEA will follow town codes and pay town inspectors when it develops the edge of its 253-acre property fronting State Route 260.
The vote suggests the council majority may ultimately prove open to an agreement to operate a community and swim center the RCEA and MHA Foundation have offered to build.
The council voted 5-2 to approve the development services agreement.
However, outgoing Councilor Jim Ferris threw up a final blizzard of objections to any sort of agreement with the RCEA — or the MHA Foundation which funds it.
Ferris — who lost his re-election bid this month — read a pages long statement suggesting the town simply dissolve the RCEA, which Payson and Star Valley set up jointly. Ferris claimed this would allow the town to control the 253-acre property purchased with money provided by the MHA Foundation.
Contract Town Attorney Jon Paladini took cautious exception to Ferris’ claims.
In the end, only Councilor Suzy Tubbs-Avakian voted with Ferris to reject the agreement.
Mayor Tom Morrissey voted with the council majority to approve the agreement, which requires the RCEA to abide by town codes, permits and fees in developing the most visible portion of its land. If the town had rejected the agreement, the RCEA could have applied its own codes and hired outside contractors to do inspections — as it has been doing in developing the Granite Dells Park.
Thanks to the agreement, “our design standards related to that specific section will apply for 300 feet from the boundary and also to anything that will be visible from half a mile away,” said Town Manager Troy Smith.
The vote represented the latest twist in the long-running conflict between Payson, the RCEA, the not-for-profit Rim Country Educational Foundation (RCEF), LLC and the nonprofit MHA Foundation, which has provided millions of dollars to buy the property and provide infrastructure for development.
Payson and Star Valley set up RCEA as a “separate legal entity” in 2011, hoping the Alliance would build a four-year university on the site. Star Valley and Payson appointed the Alliance board members, choosing representatives off a list approved by the MHA Foundation. It’s status as a separate legal entity gave the RCEA the same freedom from town codes and inspections as a school district or college district, explained Paladini to the council. Nonetheless, the RCEA agreed to abide by town codes — although that original agreement lapsed due to town inaction in 2020.
Ultimately, negotiations with Arizona State University fell through and the Alliance has been trying to figure out how to develop the property ever since.
Ferris threw out a fresh flurry of accusations, questions and insinuations — although the town has lost at least one lawsuit based on some of his theories already.
For instance, he suggested the agreement amounted to a “conflict of interest” because it would benefit the MHA Foundation and the Rim Country Educational Foundation — who are not officially parties to the development services agreement.
The town attorney explained that legal conflicts of interest apply only to elected officials who would reap financial benefits from their vote.
Ferris suggested the town should reject the agreement and “annex” the property.
The town attorney explained the property was already in the town limits.
Ferris said the town shouldn’t sign an agreement with the Alliance until it proves it is complying with “government accounting standards.”
The RCEA has regular public meetings and is audited — although most of the money remains under the control of the MHA Foundation — which is a private, nonprofit charity, which is also audited.
Ultimately, Ferris wants Payson and Star Valley to revoke the intergovernmental agreement that created the Alliance.
The two towns “seem to have had it in their authority to mutually agree to amend the intergovernmental agreement at any time,” said Ferris.
“However, it appears there has not been the will or courage to simply amend resolution 2617. Whatever the reason for not correcting deficiencies, please be aware that the Town of Payson and the Town of Star Valley, by mutual consent, have and still have the authority to terminate resolution 2617 and the entity it created.”
It’s unclear whether Payson could unilaterally dissolve the RCEA. Even if it did, the town would not control the land — except through its zoning ordinance.
Paladini explained the RCEA does not need the town’s development services to build the Granite Dells Park because of its nature as a separate legal entity.
“A separate legal entity is a very unique animal,” said Paladini. “It’s not often used and where it’s typically used is, say, a merger between two water districts or taxing districts, or two fire districts that have a very limited function.”
He explained with “two fire districts rather than merging the districts, they created a separate legal entity which is essentially the fire department operational side and the two districts still exist.”
“So I would agree with you, this is sort of a weird or unique animal that Payson and Star Valley created because essentially what the towns did is they created this by way of the IGA,” said Paladini. “They created this entity that essentially has all the authority and power that the towns separately have.”
In essence, this means the RCEA can hire private contractors to do inspections without input from the town.
“So the equivalent I would tell you — It’s like a school district property,” said Paladini. “A school district is not obligated to follow town building codes or zoning codes or development codes ... for school type uses.”
However, the school needs to have an outside entity review its building.
Paladini reminded the council this contract wasn’t new as the town had a contract with the RCEA to provide developmental services, but that contract lapsed Dec. 31, 2020.
Since then, the developer and long-term leaseholder, RCEF, has hired private contractors to do plan review, safety, and code inspections as the park develops. The RCEA board simply decided they would like to pay the town instead of private contractors to do the work, said Paladini.
“The benefit to the town with this IGA is that it allows the town to know what’s going on, on the property internally (and) what goes on, on the property as it affects ... the borders and outside the borders (of the town),” said Paladini.
He noted, “Without this agreement, essentially the RCEA can adopt its own building code. The benefit ... to the town is that ... whatever is developed on the property meets town standards.”
Councilor Scott Nossek is the town-appointed Alliance board member. He said he knows of the hours and negotiations that went into the contract agreement.
“I am very confident this agreement is a win-win for both entities and will provide the framework for a strong and equitable partnership moving forward with these two entities,” he said. “So I am in favor of this IGA for what it provides the Town of Payson and what the potential for the RCEA and what they do and what they are asking for the Town of Payson to partner.”
Five of the seven council members agreed with Nossek. Ferris and Tubbs-Avakian did not.
