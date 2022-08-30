Granite Dells Park Complex drone pic

A drone picture of the Granite Dells Park Complex site. The park sits on part of the 253 acres the RCEA purchased from the U.S. Forest Service. The Town of Payson has now entered into a contract with the RCEA to provide development service for all future projects that involve town borders.

The Town of Payson and the Rim Country Educational Alliance took another baby step toward cooperation at the Aug. 25 town council meeting.

A split town council approved a new agreement that ensures the separate legal entity of the RCEA will follow town codes and pay town inspectors when it develops the edge of its 253-acre property fronting State Route 260.

