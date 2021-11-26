It was no surprise to the Payson Town Council that Town Manager Troy Smith would receive a raise after his first year of service, but it surprised the public.
During the Nov. 18 council meeting, the council acknowledged the calls they received in opposition to the $25,000 bump in pay Smith will receive. The council felt Smith deserved the raise and a three-year contract for a job well done, unanimously voting for the new contract.
“In my opinion, there is a lot of misinformation and I do mean a lot of misinformation out there,” said Mayor Tom Morrissey about the renegotiated salary and length of the contract.
Morrissey then debunked the misinformation he heard. First, that the city manager of Phoenix makes more than $300,000 a year, not $90,000 as some online claimed. Second, the Cottonwood town manager makes more than $200,000 a year, not $70,000 as some reported.
“I have heard there are employees that work for the town that are afraid to say anything,” said Morrissey. “I meet with employees all the time. I have never heard one criticism of the man.”
Assistant town manager Kevin Arntz read a letter into the record that claimed to speak for employees who are unhappy with leadership. The letter writer, a former town employee of 20 years, told the council it would be “political suicide” to approve Smith’s new contract because of the low morale and upset amongst staff.
“The Town has already lost good employees, and if you believe it is not due to the leadership, then you are sadly mistaken and are being blinded by misinformation. Leadership is the reason and the mass exodus will continue if something isn’t done to correct these issues. Nearly half of the employees I have spoken to are currently or contemplating looking for work elsewhere,” wrote the former employee who claimed to have spoken to 25 employees. The name of the former employee was not given.
Vice Mayor Chris Higgins disagreed.
“Having worked with Troy, our town manager, this past year, everything he has done and brought to the town, his knowledge and professionalism has only helped this community,” he said.
But council member Jim Ferris didn’t like leaving the item on the consent agenda for a no discussion vote. So, he pulled the item because “I believe this needs to be discussed publicly.”
Council member Suzy Tubbs-Avakian agreed.
“My constituents felt it was not very transparent,” she said.
Ferris thought Smith’s raise was “pretty excessive.”
“We hired Troy and he came in at $155,000. I don’t think it should be anticipated that we would have over a 25% increase in one year,” he said.
According to the documents attached to the agenda item, Smith’s salary will increase to $180,000.
“The other thing is this three-year contract automatically renewable ... the three-year to me does not sit well,” he said.
The terms of Smith’s contract will change from a yearly to a three-year contract that is renewed each year, unless a notice of termination is received 120 days before the anniversary date.
“The thing here is we have a professional town manager that is playing catch up and trying to get this town back on track,” said Morrissey in response. “By playing catch up, we are making gradual process.”
Councilor Barbara Underwood felt Smith’s “outside the box” thinking helped the town.
“Just this year, we came with the lease program. We have our long-term planning and priorities in process,” she said.
She invited Smith to remind the council what he sacrificed for coming to Payson.
“A little more than a year ago, I sold my home in Colorado. I moved my youngest, my wife gave up a career, and I quit a good job to move to Payson, getting here in the middle of the pandemic,” said Smith. “I agreed to take the position at less than market compensation for three key reasons. One, my wife and I grew up in a small town for our childhood and we wanted to give that to our daughter. Two, Payson is a beautiful place. And three, what is most unknown by people, I was given the message when hired that if the council was pleased with my performance, there would be an adjustment with my salary to bring it into alignment.”
Council member Scott Nossek made his feeling clear.
“I want to go on record affirming 100% this contract,” he said. “Most if not anyone has no clue how difficult the position is and what Mr. Smith does on a day-to-day basis.”
(1) comment
That’s great news I think all the town workers deserve a 25% raise also as they’ve all been working hard 🤷♂️🙏
