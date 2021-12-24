The Payson Town Council is done with Taylor Pool. Really done.
On Dec. 9, the council, in a split vote, turned down a donation from town residents for an independent assessment of Taylor Pool. Instead, the council committed to negotiations on an indoor pool with the MHA Foundation.
“Emotions are running high on this,” said Councilor Jolynn Schinstock. “For the kids’ sake, can we come together to get this done?”
Taylor Pool has popped up on the Payson council’s agenda for months, with pool advocates on one side and the town safety defenders on the other. In early December, the issue burst open with an incident at the pool site in Rumsey Park between town staff and residents.
The strife started earlier in the year when Town Manager Troy Smith permanently closed Taylor Pool. He based his decision on a staff report that showed the facility and its equipment unsafe to operate. The pool had closed temporarily in 2020 because of the pandemic.
Since then residents, who either provide swim lessons or have a young family, have lobbied to patch up Taylor Pool and open it. They say all would be temporary until the indoor pool opens at the Granite Dells park complex. The pool advocates have concerns children will drown without swim lessons.
The council has hedged its bets by voting to both join in negotiations with the MHA Foundation on the Granite Dells pool complex as well as reserve funds to study an indoor pool option in case negotiations with the MHA Foundation tank.
Councilor Scott Nossek has sought a balance in his votes. During the Dec. 9 meeting, he clarified he understands residents don’t understand why Taylor Pool can’t open as it did in 2019. Playing devil’s advocate, Nossek also understands why town staff will only open Taylor Pool if it meets today’s safety and ADA compliant standards.
He reminded the council that on Oct. 28 it voted to demolish the pool because an option for lessons waited in the wings.
“It was not prudent to fix the pool ... but thanks to our partners at the Tonto Apache Tribe,” the town will have an option for swim lessons, he said.
To him, the issue seemed so clear he wondered “as to this agenda item tonight. I’m not sure how it got here.”
In response, Mayor Tom Morrissey and Councilors Jim Ferris and Suzy Tubbs-Avakian continued to seek a solution to their upset constituents.
“I am the one who requested this be on the agenda,” said Tubbs-Avakian. “This has been a call to council members’ attention via phone calls ... over and over, constituent after constituent.”
She felt the council was “snubbing our nose” over the community’s concerns about swimming lessons.
“My cousin, her life was saved because she was able to save her sister, who fell in the pool at 2 years old,” she said. “Swim lessons are very very important to children. It can happen in a blink of an eye.”
Morrissey said he was also getting calls.
“It is very hurtful that we don’t have a pool ... I am getting called names because of something we have no control over,” said Morrissey. “The question that pops into my mind, why is the pool in this shape?”
Ferris blamed former councils and staff for the conundrum.
“The other thing about the person who worked on the pool — I don’t know the scope of the work we hired him to do ... It doesn’t mean that he didn’t do his job well. It means the scope of the work is only up to a certain point,” he said.
Schinstock wants to remove any exposure of harm to the town.
“I make a motion not to accept any donations so we can remove this liability from the town,” she said.
Ferris and Tubbs-Avakian voted to accept donations.
Morrissey abstained.
Because Nossek, Schinstock, Barbara Underwood and Vice Mayor Chris Higgins voted to refuse the donation, the town code counted Morrissey’s vote as support for their position.
(1) comment
The diving board in the picture had been removed years ago and you don’t demo pools over rust . Secondly Councilor Schinstock has been quoted in another council meeting as saying a new pool can be built in 2 years . 2 Years from when ?? All we wanted for the kids swim team and swimmers is the pool kept open till A New Pool could be constructed . Could the pool be renovated or repaired we’ll never know as we were so quick to Demo it without any expert evaluation other than expert advice from town manager and former parks director and staff ?? Next question is what can the taxpayers get built in its place after they demo it ? These things should have been decided first ? Councilor Schinstock said the pool is a liability sitting behind a fence ? Will it become a bigger liability and mess during and after the demo ?? Merry Christmas 🎁 gift to the townspeople ? Can we build something else there ? A pool 🤷♂️😂
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!