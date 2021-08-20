The recent council discussion on the fate of Taylor Pool sounded like the kids arguing over selling the family home because the termites had their way with it.
It’s a family heirloom, but no one took care of it. So, it must go.
Problem is, there is no plan in place to replace it.
The council had one last discussion on Taylor Pool Aug. 12 to make sure it can’t be resuscitated. Recent estimates put a replacement at $5 million to $7 million.
“The continuing criticisms are, why is our pool which was built in 1980 in the condition it is when the Cottonwood pool is (open)?” said Mayor Tom Morrissey. “How do I address that? Give me that logic.”
Courtney Spawn, director of parks, recreation and tourism, explained that all assets need repairs and upkeep to remain operable. The Cottonwood pool was built at the same time as the Payson pool, but the town has replaced the heating and filtration systems to keep it viable.
That didn’t happen in Payson.
“Continuing operating costs were not added to the budget to keep up with the investment,” she said.
In February, the town declared the Taylor Pool unsafe to open and condemned it. During budget discussions, the town agreed to explore a partnership with the MHA Foundation on an indoor aquatic center as part of the community center planned off Highway 260 across from the community college.
This did not make resident Anise Spaulding who, “grew up at Taylor Pool” happy.
“To shut down is atrocious,” she said.
She remembered summers riding her bike to Taylor Pool and using a punch card to get in. Many things have remained the same, like the diving board and lifeguard chair.
“My thought was, it feels like this is not valued by the people in this town,” she said.
She said she felt frustrated that the town ignored her suggestion of using a contractor who offered a free preliminary inspection followed by a deeper inspection for $5,000. The second inspection would identify “repair costs and items to be replaced.”
Spaulding said she had a friend who would “do the electrical for free.”
Her argument came down to patching things up “to give the kids a place to swim for free.”
Town Manager Troy Smith assured Spaulding staff had reached out to the contractor and received a written proposal, but “it far exceeds $5,000.”
The council asked Spawn what it cost to run Taylor Pool and the return on investment. She said in the last budget year, it cost $98,000 to run Taylor Pool and the town only saw $30,000 in income.
Vice Mayor Chris Higgins said it’s been residents who have blocked advancing an indoor pool.
“Before I got on the council, the YMCA tried to come to town, but residents voted it down. Then there was the Rumsey plan, but again residents moved to stop that,” he said. “Historically, it is residents who have not wanted an indoor pool. Either councils have bowed out of that, or councils have voted that down.”
Councilor Jolynn Schinstock wondered why the town has not continued to explore a relationship with the Tonto Apache Tribe to use their indoor pool as a temporary solution.
“There is a day that they do not open. There is a lot of wiggle room in their hours, so we can provide these services,” she said.
Councilor Scott Nossek agreed the town needs to “ramp up negotiations to make sure we don’t go another summer without teaching kids how to swim.”
Morrissey said tribal leadership has promised to get back to him to see if the town and tribe could work something out.
“They are very cautious about committing,” he said.
Smith said the town needs to move on from Taylor Pool and explore an indoor pool option.
He explained the long recovery from the recession forced past councils to make hard decisions. A pool was the last thing on their list.
The $5 million to $7 million price tag to build a pool that uses Taylor Pool’s bones makes little sense.
“To end up with a facility that virtually serves no one’s needs,” he said. “By spending a little bit more money, it would address the needs of all of our community users.”
The council agreed it would be best to continue the exploration of a partnership with the MHA Foundation, while seeking a short-term solution of working with the tribe for the town’s needs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!