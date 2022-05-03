Payson politics Thursday turned into a dumpster fire.
The issue? How does the town limit the number of garbage trucks tearing up streets and irritating residents — while cutting down on the trash scattered on streets and into the forest?
The Payson Town Council was set to discuss trash service at the April 28 meeting, which drew a large crowd that overflowed out of the council chambers and into the hallway on fears this would lead to a town-granted trash monopoly, putting several local companies out of business.
The council ultimately decided they wanted town staff to study the issue and bring back a list of options.
However, that was not before opposition to a town-mandated monopoly got so heated that some audience members started yelling at the council. This prompted Mayor Tom Morrissey to slam down his gavel, adjourn the meeting, and walk out.
The abrupt adjournment on the first issue of the meeting left a long list of other items unaddressed — and dismayed people who’d come from as far away as Globe as part of other agenda items.
Several residents spoke about trash service during the public comments at the start of the meeting.
“I’ve heard the argument that it will decrease the number of refuge (sic) trucks out on the road and so forth, but the amount of trash is still the same out there,” said Wodiske. “So it’s not going to decrease ... if we choose one company for the town, we’re still going to have to increase the number of trucks to pick up. So, it makes no sense to me personally why we would even consider going to one refuge (sic) company.”
Darrell Stubbs opposed anything that felt like a monopoly.
“If you say we are going to have one company, we’re looking at shutting down small businesses that have been here for years. That is asinine,” he said to applause.
Edward Neilander offered a suggestion.
“I understand what you’re saying about the roads. If the commercial traffic is causing this much problem, it should be looked at for all the commercial trucks, not just singling out the trash collection.”
The garbage issue first came up last year, but ran out of steam when the council hit the same roadblock — whether to limit the number of garbage trucks on the deteriorating town streets by allowing only one company to operate in town, instead of the four companies now operating.
And to complicate the discussion — Councilor Suzy Tubbs-Avakian’s family runs one of those companies — so she sat out of the discussion because of the potential conflict of interest.
The increasingly heated town council and mayor’s elections didn’t help matters any — with social media posts throughout the week whipping up an audience.
Most of the people who spoke objected to any plan that would involve a single company operating under a town-granted monopoly. The country’s capitalist and free market culture clashed head-on into the efforts to protect the streets and changes that provide a way to clean up trash left by those who don’t hire a trash company.
Options listed on the staff report, that was never actually presented during the chaos, included the town taking over trash pickup, granting one company a monopoly or some mixture of the two approaches.
The angry crowd mostly supported two of the existing locally owned trash companies, that included Off Road Trash Company and Roadrunner Rubbish run by Chris Avakian.
Morrissey moved the trash management discussion up to the top of the agenda — and opened up the meeting for public comments without a presentation of the staff report.
As the standing room only audience listened, 14 residents spent their full public comment three minutes to oppose the idea of supporting only one garbage company in town — especially if that company were Waste Management.
Alan Troogstad, or Big Al, worked for Waste Management for five years. He ticked off how the company has “a tendency to change their pricing due to fuel costs, tipping fees, and labor costs.”
“Everything changes without a choice — and every contract they have, they extend it six months prior to your termination of your contract. They extend it (and) you can’t do anything about it. And the fact that you have a monopoly is ridiculous,” he said.
He worked for the City of Tempe’s trash company and even though they were the better deal, they allowed other trash companies to service customers.
Other former customers stood up and confirmed they too saw increased fees and struggled to end contracts when they moved or wanted to change service, including Wodiske.
He was a small-business owner in Phoenix with three locations that used Waste Management for trash. He watched the bills and discovered the trash company suddenly started charging 30% more at all his locations.
“We called Waste Management, and they said, ‘Oh, we made a mistake. It was only supposed to be 3%,’” said Wodiske. “Well, this happened several times, at several of our locations, and I finally said, ‘Enough of Waste Management!’ and we switched to a different refuge (sic) company — and it was a nightmare to get away from them. It was unbelievable. So, I don’t know where this whole idea of one waste management company came from, but I think it is preposterous. Choice is what America is about and I can’t even believe we’re up here talking about this.”
Once the public finished, Morrissey made his position clear. “I think this is a bad idea and is terrible,” he said. “I do not agree with a monopoly. I do not agree with closing businesses. There are jobs and services at stake and usually the grade of the service is diminished. I do not support this in any way, shape or form. Does any other council member want to say something?”
Councilor Barbara Underwood said the point of the discussion was how to protect roads — not the creation of a monopoly.
“Nobody ever said ... we want a monopoly,” she said. “I don’t know where the miscommunication comes from.”
She hoped the council and garbage companies could discuss ways to reduce the wear and tear on the roads because, “our biggest asset is our roads.”
Vice Mayor Chris Higgins offered to speak to anyone about the research he had discovered about the impact on streets. “There’s a lot of information out there,” he said. “I would just hope that everyone tried to get accurate information.”
Councilor Scott Nossek said social media posts fanned the misconception that the town would turn to Waste Management for a contract — if that option was decided upon at all. He was flummoxed where the idea originated.
“You won’t find it in any town documents. In the work study, this issue or suggestion of having one or two trash providers was born out of the number one issue, how to take care of our streets. I’ve been on this council for only 16 months, but the most calls about issues are streets,” he said.
He said he’d listened carefully to what concerned citizens said.
“I heard a unanimous response. It’s not worth giving up our choice and competition to have an opportunity to do something for our streets,” he said.
Councilor Jolynn Schinstock dug in.
“I would like to see the town at least do an investigation. No one said we are not looking at a monopoly,” she said.
Town Manager Troy Smith then asked for a clarification from the council about what it wanted the staff to do.
“At the conclusion of the meeting a year ago, council’s decision was to not pursue any option. We have done nothing to advance this topic,” he said. “I think the intention was to ask the same question again.”
He wanted to explore more options on how to proceed, even if that meant opening for competitive bids.
“This presentation was provided to provide context, not to offend,” said Smith.
Morrissey then polled the council on how to move forward. He stated he did not want to discuss the matter any further. Councilor Jim Ferris agreed.
Schinstock, Higgins, Underwood and Nossek asked for staff to research more ways to solve the street damage and trash issue.
At that point, Chris Avakian stood up and yelled, “I am the one who will lose the business!”
Morrissey then crashed down the gavel, adjourned the meeting and left.
(5) comments
OMG . This is the first sentences of the discussion. - Town has a hands off approach to waste collection and recycling on individual residential units
and businesses. How is that advocating for a monopoly? Pure political misinformation.
the trash trucks are not tearing up our streets, the over loaded construction vehicles are
concrete, stone and other trucks speed through the streets, not stopping at stop signs creating lots of noise...................however, the realtors will never allow those folks to be impeded by regulations, just like firewise it will never happen unless control of our town is with the people and not the realtors and developers
Trucks Kill Roads
Truck VS Car
Tire contact and axels
Car – 2 light axles and 4 small tires
Truck- Up to 3 heavy axels and 10 large tires
1 truck Equals = 5 cars
Weight
Car = 3000lbs
Truck loaded = 65000 lbs.
Truck = 216 cars
Comparative road wear
216 x 5 =1080 cars
Frequency
1 Truck once a week pickup.
1080 x 4 = 4320 cars per month road wear
If you have 3 separate companies servicing, your neighborhood
4320 x 3 = 12960 cars comparative road wear per month.
Can you see the logic of getting the current providers ALL of them not one as suggested to work together to reduce overlapping routes?
It’s your tax dollars
This disruption of town business was a carefully planned political stunt. The Power of disinformation in Payson should pause any voter in the next election. Any candidate that goes to these extraordinary lengths to get campaign attention should not be considered for a position as an elector. The Study clearly encourages the behavior the protesters were protesting. Sad this is allowed to happen in out community- This is the first sentences of the discussion. - Town has a hands off approach to waste collection and recycling on individual residential units
and businesses.
Town selects lowest bidder to handle municipal waste only.
Town discontinued providing no-cost recycling bin drop off locations due to cost and frequency of
“contamination”
Residents have voiced desire to have more recycling options available through surveys and TOP
2014-2024 General Plan, informal feedback.
3-4 existing Waste Haulers serving addresses in Payson Where does it say there's a monopoly? It encourages just the opposite. Shameful
Again read the 4 council that want to study the issue / We have construction trucks building houses running every day . Study fixing the pool , a grocery tax nobody wants , study fixing the roads , or study how to avoid being recalled .
