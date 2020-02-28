Just about everything is in place to move forward on channeling water from Westerly to McLane Road, except for a plan.
Three property owners along the American Gulch plan to donate enough land so the town can improve the channel to control flooding. That piece of land turns into a lake during significant rain storms.
During the Payson council’s Feb. 13 meeting, Trever Fleetham, acting town economic director, explained the lack of a plan has stymied efforts by the town to coordinate with the three property owners.
“What we discovered was we really need to get some numbers and get some feasibility studies done,” said Fleetham.
Until they develop a plan, there are no answers to engineering questions, design concerns, or even knowing if McLane could get away with a low-water crossing or if it needs a bridge.
Council member Jim Ferris wondered if there had been any plans done in the past.
“There was a concept plan from 2005, but no general plan,” said Fleetham.
The council learned until that piece of property, between Main Street, South Westerly Road, South McLane Road and Aero Drive, has adequate drainage to handle flooding, they can develop none of it.
Council member Steve Smith moved to spend the $25,000, and the council passed the motion unanimously.
Contact mnelson@payson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!