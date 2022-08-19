RV

The council is weighing loosening restrictions that limit temporary stays in RVs on residential property.

What do you think about someone temporarily living in an RV next door? The Payson Town Council wants to know.

On Aug. 11, the council held a work study session to discuss possibly amending the town code to allow the use of RVs as temporary living quarters on residential property longer than 14 days.

Paul Frommelt

It appears the town is considering yet another "band aid" fix to yet another problem. This problem has existed for years, but was never addressed until it directly affected our current vice mayor, living in a vacation trailer month after month in someone's backyard. It finally became an issue after multiple complaints from homeowners could no longer be ignored. Zero clearance homes, duplex and quadplex units, etc would be a more suitable solution for any existing neighborhood. But allowing someone to squat month after month on someones' lot is just wrong, for so many reasons!

