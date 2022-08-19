What do you think about someone temporarily living in an RV next door? The Payson Town Council wants to know.
On Aug. 11, the council held a work study session to discuss possibly amending the town code to allow the use of RVs as temporary living quarters on residential property longer than 14 days.
Currently, it is prohibited to use your RV to house your friends, family or whoever might need a place to crash beyond two weeks.
After that, they need to find a more permanent place to live.
The whole discussion of RV housing got started when a member of the public brought the issue up during the public comment period of a council meeting, and the council agreed to discuss the matter.
On May 3, the council discussed the lack of housing and the dire lack of affordable housing and discussed allowing temporary RV living for a period longer than existing 14 days.
Town Manager Troy Smith said after that discussion staff is looking for direction to put possible changes before the council.
Camp Verde, for example, allows the use of RVs on private property for up to 180 days, said Doni Wilbanks, with community development.
One benefit of extending the length of time would be to help ease the housing crisis, especially for contract employees like traveling nurses or those that are looking to move to the area but are having a hard time finding a home right away.
Additionally, someone who has had flood or fire damage to their home could stay in the RV while the work is being done.
Currently, you can stay in an RV on your property if you have an active building permit, such as when you are building your home. It does not allow someone to stay if their home is damaged.
In fact, the code is pretty strict on RV living in Payson.
Is is only allowed:
• In single-family residential zones in conjunction with an active building permit or with a 14-day temporary visitation permit. Generators cannot be used and the RV cannot be hooked up to the sanitary line. All RV wastewater shall be completely self-contained.
• In RV parks in areas zoned C-2 & C-3 with a Conditional Use Permit (CUP).
• In manufactured home park (MHP) with at least 5 acres. 15% of spaces in MHPs may be dedicated to RVs.
Wilbanks said if the council wants to, they can extend the time someone can stay in an RV. But she encouraged the council to prohibit the use of RVs as short term or vacation rentals since that has been an issue in other communities.
Other possible changes to the code:
• Expand allowed zoning districts for RV parks. They are currently not allowed in C-1 or R3 Districts. Replace CUP requirements in C-2 and C-3 Districts with use-specific development standards
• Decrease required acreage for MHP and increase the percentage of MHP spaces dedicated to RVs.
• Allowing for temporary RV living in Single Family Residential zoning. Extend the current maximum Temporary Use Permits duration of 14 consecutive days (with up to 2 extensions).
The concerns of RV living in residential areas are many.
It could cause a disturbance with neighbors. Sewage could be an issue along with trash.
Councilor Scott Nossek asked Wilbanks if the town has any idea how many people are currently living in RVs illegally in residential areas.
Wilbanks said they don’t have an exact number, but “It’s a lot. A lot.”
The town only enforces the current code if there is a complaint.
Councilor Jim Ferris said he was open to extending temporary usage to 30 days with the option of one to two extensions, but would not want to extend it beyond that time.
Councilor Barbara Underwood worried extending the time an RV could be used would open up a host of enforcement issues.
Councilor Nossek said he had informally surveyed Realtors and residents and no one supported extending the use of RVs in residential areas.
“There was little stomach for changing the code,” he said.
But Nossek said that was just a small sample. What the council really needs is to hear from the community.
Vice Mayor Chris Higgins said extending it to 180 days may be too long. He supported upping it to 90 days, given the housing shortage.
Mayor Tom Morrissey said Payson has a housing crisis. He said the town will need to be innovative to solve the issue, but upping the time someone can stay in an RV may not be the solution. He suggested talking more with the community to get their feel on changes to the RV code.
Underwood said she would support extending it beyond 14 days.
Ferris said if they change the code, they need to make sure they protect the integrity of the residential neighborhoods.
“I wouldn’t want that adjacent to my home,” he said of an RV being used as a home.
Councilor Suzy Tubbs-Avakian said she has heard from residents who oppose changing the code. She supported leaving it at 14 days.
To let the council know what you think via Zoom at the council meeting, pick up a speaker request form at town hall and submit it to the town clerk prior to the meeting or attend a council meeting and request to speak during the public comment period. You can also email Mayor Morrissey at tmorrissey@paysonaz.gov.
It appears the town is considering yet another "band aid" fix to yet another problem. This problem has existed for years, but was never addressed until it directly affected our current vice mayor, living in a vacation trailer month after month in someone's backyard. It finally became an issue after multiple complaints from homeowners could no longer be ignored. Zero clearance homes, duplex and quadplex units, etc would be a more suitable solution for any existing neighborhood. But allowing someone to squat month after month on someones' lot is just wrong, for so many reasons!
