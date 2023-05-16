21 homes proposal for Rythmia Village development
Buy Now

The submitted plans for 21 homes of Rythmia Village off Tyler Parkway. 

 Town of Payson

For the second time in a month, angry residents crowded into the Payson Town Hall to protest a developer’s request for a zone change to increase the allowed density.

Neighbors insisted the 21 home lots off Tyler Parkway would cause traffic jams, decrease home values and make the neighborhood unsafe – despite the projected $600,000 per-house average price tag.

Contact the reporter at mnelson@payson.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.