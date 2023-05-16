For the second time in a month, angry residents crowded into the Payson Town Hall to protest a developer’s request for a zone change to increase the allowed density.
Neighbors insisted the 21 home lots off Tyler Parkway would cause traffic jams, decrease home values and make the neighborhood unsafe – despite the projected $600,000 per-house average price tag.
“We purchased this property because of the zoning,” said Kristin Croak. “If this is approved, my investment will lose value with 21 homes going in next door.”
“This is a rural community, and we should embrace that,” said Jeff Masters.
“We will be changing the landscape and feel of Tyler Parkway forever,” said Gail Geet.
And that perplexed Payson Councilor Jolynn Schinstock.
“This is our second rezoning request in a month. Residents say, ‘I bought a piece of property and now they want to make a change.’ I don’t understand, where is it that it states to these people, ‘yeah, it’s zoned this way (so it won’t change).’ How is it that the councilors can change their mind? Why do we have this disconnect?” she asked.
In this case, the residents opposed the proposed Rythmia Village project at 1001 Tyler Parkway. The existing neighborhood consists of two-acre, rural horse properties. The zoning for the area allows for one house on two acres. The developer wanted fours houses on two acres. That’s comparable to most of the residential zoning in Payson. The plans submitted by the applicant show the 21 homes with yards on a U-shaped private road. The houses would line the inside and outside of the U.
“Our thoughts were… this is able to provide diversified housing without detriment,” said Reece Anderson, the representative for the Rythmia Village development.
But to build these homes, the developer needs a change in both the zoning and the General Plan.
“Let’s go fundamental,” said Jon Paladini, the town’s contract attorney. “Zoning can be changed as long as it is consistent with the land use map and with other parts of the general plan.”
So, what is this general plan?
“The General Plan is not land use,” said Paladini. “It is a book with 12 chapters that lays out the aspirations of the town… some are about diversified housing stock, diversity of ages that live here (and) increasing density to get more affordable housing.”
Of course, this project wouldn’t provide affordable housing. You need an income of about $144,000 to make payments on a $600,000 loan, if you’re devoting a quarter of your income to the mortgage. That’s about three times the median household income in Payson.
But Paladini noted that at some point the council will have to increase densities to provide homes the average teacher, doctor, firefighter, shop owner or town employee can afford.
“The point of the due diligence is you can’t look at this to say, this is forever — all of this could change through that (zoning) process, too,” said Palidini.
Zoning, he said, balances the property rights of the individuals with the needs of the town as it grows. So far, the votes of the councils current and past indicate a commitment to low-density housing with large lots.
“That is a legitimate point,” said Paladini of deciding to have large lots with single-family homes.
Yet council members, local businesses and even the town have bemoaned the lack of housing in Payson – even for solidly middle-class workers like town employees and teachers. That’s why these zoning questions carry weight.
“I think the council’s decision here is a major – are you going to have one-acre lots spread across town?... Do we want to be an exclusive community? Do we want to be a retirement community? Or the competing policy, do we want to diversify?” asked Palidini.
The question’s urgent – since the town council will this year faces a once-a-decade legal requirement to review the general plan and make needed changes. The required by law general plan process puts a sharp limit on additional changes in the general plan for a decade after that review.
Councilor Joel Mona told the council that things have changed since the last general plan update a decade ago. He served on the steering committee then.
“Back in 2014, Payson did not have a secure water supply. It was 2,000 acre-feet,” he said. “Now our portion of this valuable resource is more than 5,000 acre-feet. That is a substantial change since 2014.”
Exactly the kind of change that alters the face of the town. The additional water allows Payson to increase its population to more than double. It also provides support for potential commercial, industrial and recreational development – which would generate the money needed to cover the cost of police, fire, water and other services for residential development.
All that serves as backdrop to the question posed by granting a zone change and a general plan change to allow 21 lots on about three acres right next to a two-acre-per home neighborhood off Tyler Parkway.
The council didn’t vote on the issue on May 10, since it was the first of two public hearings on the development. The Planning and Zoning Commission had already recommended the council reject the proposal on a 4-2 vote.
Schinstock said she hopes the public understands that there’s no guarantee the town will remain the same.
Paladini reminded the council the town will also need to hold a series of public hearings on any changes proposed in the 12 different aspects of the General Plan, covering everything from affordable housing to open space and parks.
Vice Mayor Barbara Underwood said she finds it all “very frustrating.”
“It is not going to always be Forest Service land,” she said. “There will be homes back there, (but) you don’t know that going in when buying it. We need to look at how to address that.”
Paladini said potential buyers are welcome to come to town hall to ask, “what are the proposals that are going to change it?”
Underwood suggested the title company might help prospective owners.
Paladini said there would be no help from a title company.
“You get to make the final decision. That’s why you make the big bucks,” he said.
