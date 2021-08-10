On Thursday, Gila County Supervisor Steve Christensen presented a $15,000 check to the Payson Pro Rodeo Committee as they work to put on the World’s Oldest Continuous Rodeo. The rodeo has been going since 1884.
“Thanks to Dan Wiles (committee president) and the entire committee for everything you do,” Christensen said.
The committee thanked the county board of supervisors for the support so they can continue to promote the rodeos and the economic development of Gila County.
“Your support helps us keep our Western Heritage alive, through the Gary Hardt Memorial Rodeo and the World’s Oldest Continuous Rodeo, and promotes business in Rim Country,” wrote John Landino.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!