If your dog gets out of your yard anywhere outside Payson town limits, you may have to drive to Globe to pick it up.
That is, after Gila County changed its contract with the Humane Society of Central Arizona in Payson.
Animals picked up in unincorporated areas of the county are now brought to a new Gila County Animal Control shelter in Globe.
But an animal is only taken to Globe after all avenues of locating the animal’s owners have been exhausted, according to James Menlove, county manager.
“Our policy, which has not changed, is to make sure every animal from the areas Gila County Animal Care & Control handles is brought back safely to their owners,” Menlove wrote in an email. “We will continue to work with the Payson Humane Society through our contract to make sure we do not transport any animal to our Globe shelter until all possible avenues of locating the owner have been exhausted; and that includes paying the Payson Humane Society for sheltering and medical care if needed.”
But where the animal is held and for how long has been complicated by the new contract.
Prior to the opening of the new Globe facility, Gila County paid the Humane Society of Central Arizona $3,208 a month to take in and shelter animals.
“If an animal was brought in from any of the Gila County limits, HSCAZ handled the intake process, medical care, daily provisions and staff care as any other animal that came in to the shelter,” said Luci Trushel, co-executive director with the HSCAZ. “The animals stayed at the HSCAZ premises if not claimed by an owner/s.”
Now, the county pays the HSCAZ per animal.
“HSCAZ keeps record and documentation for all the animals brought in, so at the end of each month HSCAZ sends GCAC an invoice of the impounds and a detailed medical record (if needed) for that month and GCAC pays accordingly,” Trushel said.
If an animal is found outside of the town of Payson in Pine, Strawberry, Rye, Gisela, etc. and they are brought to the HSCAZ, staff must contact Gila County Animal Control by cell phone or email. If Gila County Animal Control does not respond within 30 minutes, then HSCAZ can intake that animal and daily charges apply.
Then one of the four county animal control officers will pick up the animal and take them to the Globe facility. Globe animal control officers have access to the Payson shelter after hours if needed.
It is then the responsibility of the owner, if found, to go pick up their animal in Globe.
Animals left after three working days become the property of the shelter.
Changes
Menlove said the county changed its long-standing legal contract with the HSCAZ after “there were some price adjustments made by the Payson Humane Society and a new fee-for-service contract had to legally be completed.”
The county no longer pays a lump sum, but pays a fee per animal.
“As with all fiscally responsible agencies that should account for taxpayer monies, the fee-for-service contract allows us to provide specific fiscal data to the Gila County Board of Supervisors while being accountable and transparent to the residents.”
The contract was approved by Gila County and Humane Society of Central Arizona on Sept. 23, 2021.
How calls are handled
If the county gets a call for an animal at large (the county only takes calls outside Payson; Payson animal control handles in-town calls), the county says it works to reunite the animal with its owner. If the owners cannot be located, they are transported in an enclosed animal trailer to Globe and put up for adoption.
“However, if we respond to a call for an aggressive animal, then we will use our enclosed trailer to transport the animal to our Globe shelter so it can be safely isolated from other animals and properly assessed by our animal care team,” Menlove said.
Only severely injured, terminally sick or aggressive animals that are a safety risk to the public are euthanized.
All other animals that go up for adoption are listed on the county’s animal control Facebook page.
Interested pet owners can even log in on the county’s site and see the animals, as there are cameras in every kennel at the new Globe facility.
“I am very proud of our strong partnerships with various animal adoption agencies and rescue organizations across Arizona and surrounding states to assist us in adopting every animal possible,” he said.
Trushel said with all the changes, the HSCAZ is looking forward to working with Gila County Animal Control.
“At the end of the day, it’s about helping the animals, educating pet owners and the public of Gila County.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!