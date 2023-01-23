A couple was arrested last week for reportedly not only hiding the death of a man, but profiting from it by using his bank accounts for financial gain.
Dwight George and Elaine George, both of Payson, were arrested on charges of manslaughter, vulnerable adult abuse, abandonment and concealment of a dead body, fraud schemes, forgery, and false reporting to law enforcement.
On Jan. 13, the Payson Police Department received information out of Ohio about endangered missing man in the area.
“During the course of the investigation, detectives developed probable cause to believe that the missing person was deceased and that two individuals were committing a fraud scheme to use his bank accounts for their personal use,” according to a press release from Payson Police Chief Ron Tischer. “Based on this information, the case is being handled as a homicide investigation.”
On Jan. 20 and Jan. 21, Payson Police detectives, with help from the Gila County Sheriff’s Office and the Arizona Department of Public Safety, served two search warrants. One was at a home at 501 E. Luke Drive in Payson, and the second was at a storage facility at 45596 State Route 188 in Tonto Basin.
Officers recovered a body believed to be that of the missing person at the storage facility.
While serving one of the search warrants, Kenneth Ford reportedly assaulted an officer with a cutting instrument.
“We were fortunate that he only suffered a minor injury when he was assaulted by Ford during the service of the search warrant,” said PPD Commander Joshua Haines. “The officer was examined by the Payson Fire Department on scene, and then went to Payson Banner for further evaluation. Thankfully, he was able to return to duty the same night and make it home safe to his family.”
Ford was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against law enforcement.
Dwight and Elaine George were arrested at their home.
“The homicide was believed to be targeted against the victim. All suspects are in custody, and there is no ongoing threat to Payson or the surrounding community,” according to the release.
The PPD has not released the name of the victim pending identification by the medical examiner and next of kin notifications.
“This investigation is active and ongoing and will take several months to complete as we comb through financial and digital evidence, wait on the medical examiner’s report, and while other physical evidence is being processed by the state crime lab,” Haines said. “The medical examiner will determine a cause and manner of death and after all the evidence has been reviewed, detectives will be able to make a final determination on the timeframe in which the death occurred.”
Once the investigation is complete, the PPD will turn over to the Gila County Prosecutor’s Office for final charging.
“Payson PD would like to thank the public for its patience as we seek justice for the victim and his family,” Haines said.
If anyone has information about this case, or any other crime, call the non-emergency police number at 928-474-5177.
