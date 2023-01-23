A couple was arrested last week for reportedly not only hiding the death of a man, but profiting from it by using his bank accounts for financial gain.
Dwight George and Elaine George, both of Payson, were arrested on charges of manslaughter, vulnerable adult abuse, abandonment and concealment of a dead body, fraud schemes, forgery, and false reporting to law enforcement.
Earlier in the month, on Jan. 13, the Payson Police Department received information out of Ohio about endangered missing man in the area.
“During the course of the investigation, detectives developed probable cause to believe that the missing person was deceased and that two individuals were committing a fraud scheme to use his bank accounts for their personal use,” according to a press release from Payson Police Chief Ron Tischer. “Based on this information, the case is being handled as a homicide investigation.”
On Jan. 20 and Jan. 21, Payson Police detectives, with help from the Gila County Sheriff’s Office and the Arizona Department of Public Safety, served two search warrants. One was at a home at 501 E. Luke Dr., and the second was at a storage facility located at 45596 State Route 188, in Tonto Basin. Officers recovered a body believed to be that of the missing person. They did not say which location the body was found at.
While serving one of the search warrants, Kenneth Ford reportedly assaulted an officer with a cutting instrument. He was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against law enforcement.
“The homicide was believed to be targeted against the victim. All suspects are in custody, and there is no ongoing threat to Payson or the surrounding community,” according to the release.
The PPD has not released the name of the victim pending identification by the medical examiner and next of kin notifications.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!