Emily and Skyler Bryce at the Payson Homeless Warming Center every day give out about 15 packages of the life-saving antidote for an opioid overdose — with two doses of naloxone each.
Unfortunately, it hasn’t been in time for some of their friends.
“I lost two people — one to overdose and the other to suicide. They were under the age of 35. They left kids and family behind,” said Emily. “When somebody dies in a small town, it hurts us all.”
But after a father of four children, two of them newborn twins, committed suicide, Emily and Skyler knew they had to up their game.
Already the couple provides a safe place for anyone in the community to come have a hot meal at 5:30. If that person needs new clothes or shoes, they are there. If they need to detox or a ride home, the Warming Center will figure out where to find the help.
In one case, Skyler spent six hours driving from Payson to Holbrook to pick up a veteran who had to fly on a plane out of Phoenix to get treatment with the VA.
“There was a glitch in the system on that one,” he said. Still, he’s willing to do whatever it takes to set someone on the path to healing.
“We have a safe sanctuary here. People feel safe to ask for help,” said Emily of the couple’s three-year effort.
Local law enforcement and health care agencies now bring the homeless and addicted and desperate to the Warming Center every day.
But the problem remains acute. The synthetic opiate fentanyl has sent overdose death rates soaring. Death rates have more than doubled in the past two years nationally, with fentanyl added to many street drugs. Every day in Arizona, five people die of an overdose. So far, in 2022, the state health department has reported 1,700 overdoses, 372 deaths and almost 5,000 emergency room visits. Police and paramedics now usually carry naloxone and can administer life-saving doses in the field — yet Gila County has the lowest rate of naloxone administration in the state.
So, Skylar and Emily want to do more.
The Warming Center at the Mount Cross church has partnered with agencies and groups such as Sonoran Prevention Works, NAMI Payson, the Christian Clinic, the MHA Foundation, the local criminal justice departments, and health care providers to furnish education, outreach, support, classes, preventive supplies such as condoms or naloxone, and access to services that can ease the mental suffering that drives people to commit suicide or overdose on drugs. Gila County has among the state’s highest rates of both suicide and drug overdoses.
“We are seeing partnership is the key with mental health and overdose, (and) with suicide. There is a huge percentage of suicide with alcohol and drugs,” said Emily. “If we can treat the community as a whole, we can make a difference, (but) we have to treat the whole body.”
That’s why she offers a free hot meal every day at 5:30 to anyone in the community — even those who can feed themselves.
“It is actually healthy eating with a big group of people,” said Skyler.
He said one of his wife’s secrets is to put salt and pepper in the middle of four seats, so people must communicate with each other while they eat. Just this small bit of connection allows those caught in a self-defeating thought loop to break out and trust, the first step to healing.
But those who play a support role need help as well, said Skyler.
NAMI, the national organization that advocates and educates the public about mental struggles, provides a framework to train people on how to identify and respond to a loved one’s mental health challenges. Right now, the local chapter needs financial and volunteer support to open a center for these classes and support groups. Emily and Skyler plan to host fundraisers to help.
“August 20 and 21 out in front of the hardware store by Walmart, we’ll have a bake sale and two food carts with tacos and hot dogs,” said Emily.
The couple plan to tell everyone about the new nationwide 988 number, that acts like an emergency 911 number for people coping with mental health crisis.
Skyler has attended meetings for the last year on the new 988 system. He says the number will be a game changer to get help to people.
“Very often I hear, there are too many phone lines to call,” said Skyler.
He agrees. The mental health care system has been a patchwork of providers and state support. The bureaucracy overwhelms people who have given up because they can’t handle the complexity of life.
“988 will act as the safe point,” said Skyler.
Emily said Sonoran Prevention Works will soon have online trainings on how to prevent, recognize and respond to drug overdose and use.
The next training session on Overdose Recognition and Support is on Thursday, Aug. 18, from 10 to 12.
But Sonoran Prevention Works has provided the Bryces with a link to a webinar to train folks as well. To see that online presentation, please go to: Opioid Overdose Prevention, Recognition and Response Training.
On Sept. 15, from 5:30-7:30, Sonoran Prevention Works has training on how to recognize and help someone with stimulants training.
“Even coffee can be a problem,” said Emily.
Find a list of upcoming Sonoran Prevention Works trainings at https://spwaz.org/training-and-consulting/.
And finally, NAMI Payson will host a monthly support group the third Monday of every month.
“Either through Zoom or our new NAMI building (when we get it),” said Emily.
She hopes the community will respond.
“Why these events are so important — to get rid of the stigma of having mental illness and trying to keep people alive,” said Emily, important because “(Gila County) has the highest rate of suicide, overdose and deaths from overdose in the state ... Payson, Pine, Globe, Star Valley, in all those places we are losing people ... how much is enough to do to save them?”
