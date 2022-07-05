Sharing information about the American Heart Association grant with seniors at the Payson Farmers Market last year. This year, the market will again distribute $5 coupons for shoppers to use at any vendor’s food booth. The market will have a limited amount of coupons on a first come, first served basis.
The Payson Farmers Market had such success with the American Heart Association coupon program last year, they’re doing it again.
The grant, from the Holbrook-Pyle and Arizona Community Foundations, and administered through the American Heart Association aims to improve the diet of seniors, families, and veterans.
“The American Heart Association is trying to have people who are in need eat well,” said Lorian Roethlein.
Each week, Roethlein will distribute $625 worth of $5 coupons at the Information Booth, starting at 8 a.m., until they run out.
Some coupons will be distributed during the week before the market to the Senior Center, Veterans Helping Veterans, and the 55+ subsidized housing units in Payson.
“There’ll be 125 coupons for the first come, first served until they run out,” said Roethlein.
She plans to run the AHA coupon program from the July 2 Farmers Market until Sept. 17.
“Last year, people came way too early before the vendors were even fully set up,” said Roethlein.
She hopes this year, it will run smoother by starting at 8 a.m. and having a finite number of coupons that are distributed to customers in need, to encourage healthy eating habits. Customers are welcome to return for additional coupons each week.
