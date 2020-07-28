Gila County courts, along with courts across the state, still struggle to return to full operation as the pandemic rages.
The first jury trial scheduled in Globe since the state shut down in April was continued until Aug. 5 “at the last minute,” said Presiding Superior Court Judge Timothy Wright.
Most other Superior Court functions, though, have resumed, but adapted to meet pandemic safety requirements.
The grand jury meets in a large courtroom to allow distance and as for hearings, “we are conducting as many ... as possible via phone or video,” said Wright.
In-custody arraignments take place via video conference instead of transporting prisoners from the jail to the courtroom. To accomplish this, courts have increased phone and video capacity by purchasing more cameras, monitors, computers, etc.
Some hearings still require an in-person hearing. They include those that require lawyers and clients to sign paperwork, such as release conditions, sentencings and non-jury trials.
Parties in non-jury trials may request other accommodations because of health and safety reasons, said Wright.
The Payson Justice/Magistrate Court, however, “prefers telephonic/video hearings, but will conduct in-person hearings at a party’s request,” said Wright.
If any member of the public or media would like to attend a hearing in person, they must contact the court for permission before attending.
“We are doing what we can to limit the number of people who are required to actually enter the courthouse,” said Wright. “And for those who do enter, we are providing distancing and requiring face coverings to be worn.”
For those with court filings to complete, they “are encouraged to use alternative means for filing pleadings,” said Wright.
Preferred methods include mail, email, eFiling and designated drop boxes.
But, “if someone desires to file in person, they should call and make an appointment,” said Wright.
These requirements will remain in effect through Sept. 30.
After that, the court will renew the current policies or modify them as conditions allow.
Call the Gila County Superior Court in Payson for more information at 928-474-3978; Payson Municipal/Justice Court, 928-474-5267.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!