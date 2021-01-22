With COVID cases and deaths rising at an exponential rate, Todd Whitney with Gila County Health and Emergency Management coordinated between Arizona State University and the MHA Foundation to host a Jan. 16 COVID test event in Payson.
Organizers had hoped to test between 100 to 150 residents, but exceeded expectations, said Kenny Evans, president of the MHA Foundation.
“The final number tested was 248,” he said.
That caused a bit of a bottleneck in a process that so far has worked with few hiccups for two testing events and a vaccination clinic.
“We had a number of people who didn’t or couldn’t pre-register,” said Mac Feezor, a member of the local Citizen Emergency Response Team. “That’s what caused the backup.”
The ASU lab that coordinates and collects the data on tests has an online portal for test takers to schedule a test.
“The collections only work when they can scan your code and tie it to the vial you turn in,” said Feezor.
Using a provided email or cellphone number, the lab then contacts the client with results within 24 to 48 hours. If a client does not have access to a computer, that complicates registration.
“There was a gentleman from Gila County who was working the computer to get people registered,” said Feezor.
CERT, along with LDS missionaries and National Guard, also staffed the event handing out vials and straws to collect the saliva samples, directing traffic and collecting registration paperwork.
“The National Guardsmen were fun to work with,” said Feezor. “They trained three CERT volunteers on the intake/triage process … always learning something.”
Evans said the MHA Foundation is “prepared for additional vaccination blitzes and testing blitzes if we get the supplies and vaccines.”
Already, MHA has a vaccination clinic set up for Jan. 30 for those who they inoculated on Jan. 2.
The foundation has plans to host another vaccination clinic sometime during the first week of February.
“We are hopeful that in cooperation with the county we will be able to do another blitz for the community members soon thereafter,” said Evans.
