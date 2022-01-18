Carol Grush spent 23 years as a Navy nurse, but COVID has created an unrelenting war zone she’s never experienced.
“Since the end of October, we’ve had no days that we’re not admitting a patient with COVID,” she said.
Every day, one to four patients show up at Banner Payson after struggling with COVID for up to two weeks. If hospitals catch a COVID case in the first few days after symptoms develop, monoclonal antibody treatments can usually offer a cure. But once the virus gets entrenched, nurses and doctors can mostly only relieve the suffering.
“This is not a nice disease,” said Grush. “(COVID patients) can be sick for 20 to 30 days.”
Brain fog causes patients to deny treatment or pull oxygen tubes from their nose. Nurses watch as patients struggle for every breath and cry for relief. They get exhausted, reminding family members they must mask up and wash hands. Meanwhile, the nurses must take elaborate precautions – including changing gowns, washing and masking up every time they enter another room.
Grush, whose official title is senior program manager for infection prevention, shakes her head when she thinks about how many patients remain in denial about COVID — even after a PCR test shows they’re positive. Instead of seeking help, they hold out well past the time when a monoclonal antibody shot, or IV infusion, could hasten their recovery.
Soon, doctors and hospitals will have an antiviral pill to prescribe, but that too has a timing issue. The patient must get to a doctor within the first seven days of infection, because once a patient has had COVID symptoms for 10 days or more the pill won’t help.
All this requires tests, but it’s virtually impossible to find a test in Payson.
The Gila County Health and Emergency Management Department can’t find anyone in northern Gila County to fill a testing position at its testing site in Payson. As a result, the PCR test reading machine sits idle.
Because of the national shortage of rapid tests, local stores cannot get any delivered. If they get a delivery, customers snap them up so quickly none are on shelves. The federal government has just issued an order to insurance companies to provide up to eight at home rapid tests per insured, but that has not ramped up.
Grush said Banner Urgent Care will do PCR tests, but patients must wait a day for results after sending the sample to the Valley.
Those who have a local practitioner can call for a test.
The Christian Clinic and Ponderosa Family care have tests, but not enough staff to cover the whole town.
Between the denial and lack of tests, hospital beds have filled with very sick COVID patients.
“It’s that compounding effect. We started with five, then eight, a couple come and go and then the snowball grows,” said Grush.
Banner Payson is licensed for 25 beds, including ICU beds. Juggling the needs of patients who stay a month with COVID, while continuing to serve the community that still has accidents, strokes, heart and gallbladder attacks has made all the hospital staff weary, for several reasons.
Part of Grush’s job is to keep staff healthy. Without enough staff, the hospital cannot provide services.
So far, Banner Payson has been luckier than airlines who report up to 3,000 of their staff out sick. Many hospitals where the fast-spreading Omicron variant has caused cases to explode have so many nurses and doctors out sick they can’t staff the beds they have, just when they’re needed most. It’s easy to find a news report or friend’s Facebook anecdote about a canceled flight. Others report grocery store shelves empty because too many are sick to deliver goods or stock shelves.
Hospitals like Banner see the worst of it, but must continue to provide service or people die.
“We’re trying our best,” said Grush, “but (hospital staff) may not be symptomatic and they’ve all gone into the break room to eat lunch or breakfast or supper. We’ve had some of these (COVID) events.”
Grush clarified Banner is fortunate to have enough hospitals to cover staffing needs. If Payson needs more help, Banner sends staff from other locations.
Grush does everything she can to keep the staff healthy and safe, which means enhanced precautions.
“That means changing gowns, gloves and masking and all the rest of that (between every COVID patient),” she said.
Any staff going into a room with a COVID patient under enhanced precautions must take off all shields, masks, gowns, gloves, etc. wash up and then don a new mask, gown and gloves, along with their disinfected shield to see the next patient.
“We call it donning and doffing,” said Grush. “I think we have gotten it down to probably a minute.”
But these additional precautions have a cost.
“When you hear that health care workers are tired, it’s partly because of (donning and doffing),” said Grush.
Grush now prepares for the rush of cases caused by Omicron. Although the numbers show Omicron causes fewer hospitalizations and deaths, the exponential increase in cases coupled with the law of averages means the hospitalizations, and deaths, will continue.
“It is very tiring,” she said.
