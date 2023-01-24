It was a beautiful day. Not too hot, not too cold. The warm afternoon sun glistened off the windshield of our brand-new Polaris RZR side-by-side, casting kaleidoscopic patterns into the manzanita bordering the rocky and uneven roadway we had been following for the last two miles. We had chosen the road arbitrarily, one of many we explored that day. We were in heaven.
Until we rounded the bend and froze in our tracks.
In front of us was an abrupt drop, heading straight down into a rock-strewn wash. The other side of the wash featured an even steeper climb back out. We weighed our options. Because we were new to four-wheeling and still unfamiliar with the capabilities of our RZR, we were unsure if we had the power to ascend the opposite bank.
We decided we shouldn’t risk it and tried backing up the narrow path that brought us here. But the jagged rocks in the road altered our intended path, and our brand-new RZR took some unexpected turns and was now stuck in a manzanita bush and leaning precariously towards the 100 plus foot drop to our left. There was only one thing left to do. We buckled up, battened down, and headed down the ravine to meet our destiny.
We ripped the fender off our brand-new RZR that day, but we made it out. It remains one of our scariest moments to date. And that, dear reader, is my purpose in writing this series of articles. I do not want you to take the wrong trail like we did. We only want to steer you down the right path. Welcome to the first installment of Our Favorite Rim Country Motorized Trails.
The “our” consists of our driver, Leslie, a Payson native who loves the outdoors, seeks adventure, and in the last eight years has driven her two RZRs somewhere to the tune of 10,000 miles. Anyone who knows Leslie, including our toddler grandkids, will tell you Leslie loves to drive her RZR. I consider myself a transplanted Texan and serve as the navigator, narrator, photographer, and voice of reason in this duo. Anyone who knows me will tell you I love to listen to music and be chauffeured around these beautiful mountains. We make a great team.
Payson is a wonderful place to live. The weather is perfect and conducive to year-round off-road exploration. It features four distinct seasons, all mild. And after spending most of my adult years in Texas, I appreciate weather that doesn’t stretch the boundaries of the extreme.
The Tonto National Forest consists of 4,215 miles of Forest Service Roads (FSR) and motorized trails. In the last eight years, we have explored many of these. Some we loved, others we would love to forget. In this semi-regular series, we will travel back to some of our most beloved trails and share what makes them special hoping to encourage others to reciprocate with tales of trails they love.
But before we get started, a quick disclaimer. The trails we explore are marked FSRs which are suitable for All-terrain vehicles (ATVs), off-highway motorcycles or dirt bikes, Utility Terrain Vehicles (UTVs or side-by-side vehicles), and four-wheel-drive vehicles (such as jeeps and trucks). We strongly discourage trying any of these trails in the family sedan. ATVs, UTVs, and motorcycles require a current Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) sticker. Unless otherwise stated, all trails we drive do not require a Tonto Pass or any additional fees. We drive a RZR 1000 4-seater which has an approximate top speed of 60 mph. The reason I mention this is that we sometimes use paved highways to get to some of our trails. For those of you who prefer not to go on pavement and/or trailer your vehicles, I’ll recommend places where you can unload. And don’t forget, most of this area is open range, cows have the right of way.
Recently, before the winter storms, we revisited our most familiar and easiest trail, the Crackerjack Mine Trail (FSR 209A) which we simply call The Loop. The loop is an approximate 25-mile round trip, measured from Payson’s north Circle K and back, and takes about three hours of leisurely driving to complete. Since it is a loop, one can travel in either direction. Our route started from the south side of Payson near the water plant and circled back around to the north to the Beeline Highway, just south of the East Verde River. This is one of the earliest trails we discovered when we got our first RZR and is the trail we take our out-of-town guests on for their first ride. The trail loops around Payson, follows the East Verde River, and allows one to see the varying landscapes surrounding our fair town. This is the least strenuous of our trails and on a scale of 1-10 we rank it a 3. Years ago, it would have been a 4 or 5 but the Forest Service has done a lot of work on this road.
As mentioned, we start all our trips at the north Circle K. From the Circle K, head south to West Main Street. Take a right and head west, continuing past the golf course until the asphalt ends at the water treatment plant. At this point, reset your trip odometer to 0. If you want to start from the Beeline side, just hold this article up to a mirror and read backwards. Ok, I’ll provide mileage points from both directions. Your odometer, if you started on the other side, will be at 22.7 miles at this point.
Right after the treatment plant, there is the first water crossing. The American Gulch Trailhead (FSR 475) is on the right. This is the gulch that runs through town and is a popular hiking trail.
As we cross the timberline, the Ponderosa Pines give way to Pinion Pines, cactus, cedars, junipers, manzanitas, and other high-desert vegetation and at mile 1.1 (21.6), we get our first view of the Mazatzal mountains.
At mile 2.7 (20.0), we come to the intersection of FSR 414, which leads to Rye. This trail will be discussed in a future article. A decorative water tower appears at the 6.4-mile (16.3) mark and the on again, off again planned community sits on the left. This would be a good place to offload your vehicle, if you haven’t already. In a half mile, you run into what is probably the worst obstacle on the route. This area is always a sea of mud and if you can make it through here, you will do fine. The City Creek Trailhead, another popular hiking trail, is at mile 7.4 (15.3). You will probably lose your cellphone signal at this point and it will remain sporadic throughout the rest of the trip.
At mile 8.2 (14.5) you will see the sign for Crackerjack Mine Road (FSR 406). Turn right here and head down to the river. Cross the river here.
The river is a pleasant spot to stop and relax and have a picnic. You will often see campers here on the weekends. After leaving the river, follow FSR 209A up a steep hill with lots of ruts and rocks. In a few miles, you’ll reach the plateau, which offers beautiful views of the mountains, especially beautiful this time of year, and the valley we just left. At mile 11.8 (10.9) is a hill off to the right. Drive up in there for a nice place to stop and take some pictures.
Continuing on 209A, you’ll see a sign for 209A, go right. At mile 12.5 (10.2) you will start getting spotty cellphone service. At mile 14.1 (8.6) is FSR 642 on the right, which leads to the Gowan Mine. This is a very rough road which we will discuss in a future installment. And finally, at mile 16.1 (6.6), we reach the Crackerjack Mine on the right. Park at the concrete slab and head down to the mine, which is sealed.
You will follow the East Verde River and at mile 17.4 (5.3), if you look carefully, you will see a series of waterfalls on the right. The falls are often hard to see, but there are several vantage points along this stretch of the trail where they are visible. At mile 17.5 (5.2) is a feature we call “The Rock.” If you get here without seeing the waterfalls, you have missed them. Turn around and go back about .1 miles. We use “The Rock” as a photo-op. We have dozens of pictures of family and friends posing inside “The Rock.”
At mile 19.0, (3.7) you can spot the sycamore and cottonwood trees that run along the embankments of the river. This time of year they are bare, but during fall they provide for nice photographs.
At mile 19.7 (3.0) you once again cross the East Verde, this time at a more hospitable spot which we call “The Swimming Hole.” This area is only 3 miles from the Beeline Highway and is accessible by car. This is a very popular location, and campers and picnickers usually occupy the riverbanks on weekends. The water is deep enough for swimming and the falls are easy to climb. The river rarely runs rapidly through this section, however, use caution.
As we head out to connect with the Beeline, you’ll see the Ponderosa Pines appear again and at mile 22.7, we have reached the highway right at Highway Mile Marker 256 (if you are heading north from town). This is where you reset your trip odometer to 0 if you are using the backwards mileage readings and use the mileage in parentheses.
Now we just have a 1.3-mile trip up the hill at 50 mph to get to the Payson town limits sign (why you need a vehicle capable of attaining that speed) and another mile to get back to Circle K, our starting point. And that concludes our first adventure. Since this is a popular trail, you can expect to see other vehicles during the trip, so remember drivers going uphill have the right-of-way.
I hope you enjoyed this first installment of Our Favorite Rim Country Motorized Trails. I am eager to hear your comments and criticisms. Next time we will tackle a more challenging trail although I haven’t decided which one yet. Until then Happy Trailing.
The author can be reached at bennett@bennettherdeman.com.
