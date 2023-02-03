An image the payson police don't want to see - panhandler in the median

A panhandler in the median at the Highways 87 and 260 interchange.

 Town of Payson

Payson Police Department officers often cringe every time they see a pedestrian sitting in a median or walking into traffic to solicit money or advertise.

“The Payson area has seen a dramatic increase in pedestrians standing and gathering on and around medians, curbs, and other traffic control devices in, on or immediately adjacent to roadways,” wrote Police Chief Ron Tischer to the council in his staff report at its Jan. 26 meeting.

Contact the reporter at mnelson@payson.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.