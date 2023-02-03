A panhandler outside the Walmart parking lot. The council held the first hearing of an ordinance designed to prohibit this behavior. Although no accident has been caused by people in the medians asking for money, advertising or protesting, the council hopes to crack down on the practice.
Payson Police Department officers often cringe every time they see a pedestrian sitting in a median or walking into traffic to solicit money or advertise.
“The Payson area has seen a dramatic increase in pedestrians standing and gathering on and around medians, curbs, and other traffic control devices in, on or immediately adjacent to roadways,” wrote Police Chief Ron Tischer to the council in his staff report at its Jan. 26 meeting.
Tischer has proposed an ordinance “to remove people on medians” to reduce the threat of an accident because of panhandlers, protesters, or advertisers.
It seems intuitively dangerous, but Tischer admitted there’s no record of an accident from the practice.
“(We’ve had) 18 official complaints,” he told the council. “I think we have seen already a lot of the unofficial complaints… I can’t believe nobody has been hit yet, especially on 87/260.”
The council heard in May 2021 that after analyzing three years of accident reports, the Payson Police Department found panhandling did not contribute to one accident.
He warned the council this ordinance dances dangerously close to violating the First Amendment of the Constitution.
“Federal and State courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court, have held that government may regulate time, place and manner of speech and remain consistent with First Amendment protections,” wrote Tischer. “Time, place and manner restrictions must be content neutral, (and) narrowly tailored to serve (an) important government interest and must allow ample alternative means to express ideas.”
He clarified that holding a sign is a protected right — as well as panhandling.
“Municipalities that tried to limit loitering and panhandling … the courts came down pretty hard on them,” said Tischer. “It’s really frustrating for the public that loitering and panhandling (are) legal.”
Council member Scott Nossek confirmed that this new ordinance will not prohibit marches and panhandlers from using the sidewalks.
“There are several areas they are allowed,” said Tischer, sidewalks being one.
The primary concern lies with the busy Hwy. 87/260 interchange by Chapman Auto and McDonald’s. But the intersection of Manzanita and Highway 260 by Safeway and the Mount Cross Lutheran Church, along with the exit from the Walmart parking lot onto Hwy. 87 also causes concern for the council.
“I have seen several times (people) asking for money and someone will stop, and the light will turn, the tires of those behind them are screeching,” said Council member Barbara Underwood. “I’ve seen them going around the cars in the second lane. Wow, when somebody goes, it’s an accident waiting to happen.”
Suzy Tubbs-Avakian has seen the same thing as Underwood.
“It seems like we see more and more over time, especially during the warm(er) months,” she said. “I understand people are having a tough time.”
Tischer said it helps make the case to control for traffic safety if the public calls the police department.
“The squeaky wheel helps us to develop ways to solve the problem,” he said.
To which town contract attorney Jon Paladini replied, “there are other tools in the toolbox” to address the problem, such as signs.
“A lot of communities are putting up signs,” he said.
Tubbs-Avakian said she has seen the Scottsdale signs that suggest donating to a local charity that helps the homeless, rather than giving individuals money on the street.
“They are almost everywhere now,” said Paladini.
He suggested the council have a study session to toss around more ideas about the problem.
For this ordinance, Paladini explained they designed the ordinance very narrowly.
“In a business district… you have to use a crosswalk to cross the street,” he said. “Arizona has marked and unmarked crosswalks. If it is mid-block, it has to be marked. The purpose isn’t to be jaywalking – it’s to prevent hanging out in the median.”
Underwood then said, “On Main Street you go a long way before it’s the next business district.”
“If you’re crossing the street mid-street, you need to mark that,” said Paladini. “Those are some things that can be talked about later.”
The council will have two more readings before voting on this ordinance.
