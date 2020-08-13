Southbound State Route 87 was blocked for roughly five hours Thursday morning after a semi rolled south of town.
The crash happened at 1:18 a.m. at milepost 233.
For an unknown reason, a semi tanker rolled, completely blocking both southbound lanes. The tanker was empty, according to Sgt. Kameron Lee, public information office supervisor with the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
Injuries to the driver were minor and Payson Fire checked him out on scene.
The semi was righted using a heavy-duty tow truck. The roadway re-opened around 6 a.m.
