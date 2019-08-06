Local nonprofits seeking funding can apply for grant money through OneAZ Credit Union and the OneAZ Community Foundation, who are awarding $60,000 in community impact grants.
501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations can submit applications through Aug. 25.
Since launching the Community Impact Grant program in 2016, OneAZ has given more than $160,000 to nonprofits statewide that make a difference in the communities they serve.
“Our Community Impact Grants program has supported everything from first responders and food banks to butterfly gardens and arts programs. We’re beyond impressed at the powerful difference being made by organizations of every size and look forward to this year’s applicants,” said Kim Reedy, CFO for OneAZ Credit Union.
OneAZ Community Impact Grants are awarded to organizations dedicated to improving the quality of life for those who live and work in Arizona.
Nonprofits are encouraged to submit an application, including a summary of how the grant will help the organization, by Aug. 25. Grant requests may range from $1,000 to $3,000, and prior grant recipients are eligible to apply for a 2019 Community Impact Grant.
For full details and/or to apply for a Community Impact Grant, visit OneAZcu.com/foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!