While the drive between Payson and Pine is one of the most scenic, it was marred with litter strewn along the sides of the road.
Last week, that changed.
For two days, Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) crews were out picking up trash on Highway 87, starting at milepost 255 and moving north toward Pine.
“We have had lots of complaints statewide and from Payson for sure,” said Doug Nick, ADOT assistant communication director for public information, acknowledging that this is the worst it has been in many years.
“On State Route 87 between Payson and Pine, a total of 5,980 pounds (of trash was) collected in two days,” he said. “Trash picked up earlier this month in the median from Payson to State Route 188, (totaled) 2,970 pounds, meaning a total 8,950 pounds or 4.5 tons of trash have been picked up by ADOT in this region this month.”
Nick cited many reasons for the overload of trash. The volunteer Adopt-A-Highway program was essentially put on hold throughout the pandemic, as well as using prison work crews to clean up roadways.
And in many areas, the highway is just too dangerous for volunteers to be on given dangerous curves, a lack of a shoulder or a safe space to park.
ADOT has also had to prioritize highway maintenance, said Nick. Crack sealing, filling potholes, guardrail repair and landscaping all take priority. Then to attempt a clean up, ADOT has to watch the weather.
“The ADOT crews working here live here,” Nick said. They advocated to get it on the schedule when they saw a good stretch of weather.
As crews cleaned, cars honked and waved in gratitude and posts on social media in community pages have applauded the clean up.
“I want to say thank you to ADOT for their hard work on the road picking up the trash,” said Strawberry resident Vicki Arbuthnot. “I think it is great they are keeping everyone safe while doing it.”
“Safety is paramount,” stressed Nick. When you see crews on the highway, slow down and give them the room they need; just being where they are makes this a very dangerous job.
But how did the trash get there in the first place? Most of the trash collected by ADOT employees this past week is from unsecured loads from personal and construction vehicles headed to the Gila County landfill.
“The largest situation is the loads that are not covered,” said Nick.
ADOT has a law enforcement arm, but they are not out writing tickets, he added. Local law enforcement can write a ticket if they see littering in action. If you see trash fall out of a vehicle, and can safely get the license plate, you can report that by sending that information to ADOT’s litter hotline at litter.az.gov. The litterer will receive a letter, not a ticket, he added.
