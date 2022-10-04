wide shot guys and machine

Airport visitors will see crews dressed in bright yellow shirts working on 14 acres of property at the corner of Airport and Falconcrest Roads across the street from the airport. The Payson fire department understands the work could continue for up to two weeks.

 Michele Nelson/Roundup

Anyone heading up to the airport Wednesday saw folks in neon yellow shirts swarming the hillside at the corner of Airport and Falconcrest roads.

They were from the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management and the group was removing dangerous undergrowth from 14 acres of state- and town-owned land to mitigate threat from wildfire.

Contact the reporter at mnelson@payson.com

