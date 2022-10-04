Airport visitors will see crews dressed in bright yellow shirts working on 14 acres of property at the corner of Airport and Falconcrest Roads across the street from the airport. The Payson fire department understands the work could continue for up to two weeks.
Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management staff take a lunch break while they clean up 14 acres of state and town owned land. Governor Doug Ducey’s Healthy Forest Initiative provided the funding.
Anyone heading up to the airport Wednesday saw folks in neon yellow shirts swarming the hillside at the corner of Airport and Falconcrest roads.
They were from the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management and the group was removing dangerous undergrowth from 14 acres of state- and town-owned land to mitigate threat from wildfire.
“We think they’ll be there for maybe two weeks,” said Kevin McCully, Payson Fire Department’s fuels manager.
Funding for this project came from Gov. Doug Ducey’s Healthy Forest Initiative. The program encourages local, state, and federal agencies to work more closely together to reduce the threat from fire in the wildland-urban interface.
Payson has numerous empty pieces of land heavy with brush. Some are owned by private owners, but others are owned by government agencies. Fire officials have concerns these islands of vegetation can start on fire from a lightning strike or human carelessness to burn the town from the inside out.
Already hazardous vegetation, dead brush and weakened trees have been removed ready to go into a wood chipper.
