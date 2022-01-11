Vitalant — which supplies donated blood to more than 900 hospitals across the U.S. — has a critical blood shortage. Eligible donors are urged to visit vitalant.org or call 1-877-25-VITAL to make an appointment to give in the coming days and weeks.
Payson and Rim Country residents are encouraged to step up and fill all the appointments for donations during the next two blood drives.
As of press time more than a dozen appointments remained for the drive from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 19 at Expedition Church, 301 S. Colcord Road. Nearly 50 donors are needed at the 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. drive, Monday, Jan. 24 at Mount Cross Lutheran Church, 601 E. Highway 260.
Vitalant, a nonprofit organization that supplies and donates blood to 62 hospitals in Arizona, has said there is a “critical blood shortage” and urged eligible donors to make an appointment at one of the Rim Country blood drives. The company reported being 4,000 donations short, and with Type-O blood especially needed. Type-O is often used in trauma situations, especially Type-O negative, which can be transfused with any blood type. According to the nonprofit, most blood types have less than a four-day supply at their centers.
Schedule an appointment online at bloodhero.com (search by zip code 85541); or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).
