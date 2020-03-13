Dallas Walker would have loved his family and friends turning lemons into lemonade.
Why? Because Walker loved food.
The 2015 Payson High School graduate studied culinary arts and worked at local restaurants. The Careers in Culinary Arts Program recognized his talents granting him a $5,000 scholarship to study the trade.
But Walker had something else that caught everyone’s eye.
“For those of you who knew Dallas as a very polite employee of Pizza Factory and Scoops Ice Cream you probably can tell many stories of his joy of life, kindness to everyone, and superior character,” said Devon Wells, his culinary arts instructor.
When he was just 21 in 2017, his pickup truck blew a tire while driving home from Phoenix on the Beeline Highway and rolled.
To honor his amiable ways, Walker’s loved ones launched a scholarship fundraiser, giving it the title from a Tim McGraw’s country song.
“In today’s world it is hard to promote kindness, but that is exactly what the Dallas Walker ‘Humble and Kind’ scholarship is all about,” said Wells.
She praised his ability to “befriend everyone and stick up for what was right.”
“The teachers and staff in our school system could add in to the stories of how hard of a worker Dallas was even though school wasn’t easy for him,” said Wells.
The Humble and Kind fundraiser raises money for those students who might not have the superior grades, but have the superior character that touches the world as Walker’s did.
“Payson should be proud that a home roots effort takes place to honor and reward today’s youth whom possess kindness,” said Wells.
Wells along with Walker’s family and friends will host a prime rib dinner with all the fixin’s on Saturday, March 21 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Payson Elks Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline Highway. Tickets are $40 apiece and may be purchased on the website: dallaswalker.org.
