The Town of Payson has plans to spend $1 million to upgrade Granite Dells Road from State Route 260 to Mud Springs Road, including a remodel of the east Safeway parking lot exit.
The investment will fix a dangerous intersection and improve a busy decaying feeder street.
ADOT has already given a $500,000 grant to the town, but it must be spent by next summer. The town will kick in another $400,000, unless it can partner with a developer. The project will use up about two-thirds of the street department’s surplus fund.
Larry Halberstadt, Payson town engineer, came to the Oct. 14 council meeting to seek direction.
He told the council the east exit of the Safeway parking lot is a hazard. Because there is a difficult angle to get out to Granite Dells Road from the parking lot, coupled with an unmarked left-hand turn onto Highway 260, there is a significant safety issue.
A recent Payson Police Department study found that intersection had 145 accidents in a year.
“There were two accidents attributed to the Safeway driveway,” said Halberstadt. “Essentially vehicles can’t exit out of this driveway, so they will pull out at inopportune times.”
Besides accidents, Granite Dells Road is in poor shape. Many residential streets drain onto Granite Dells Road to reach the highway. This increases its wear and tear.
The town has wrestled with what to do with Granite Dells Road since 2015. Studies show the road needs a new foundation, better drainage and sidewalks.
“The condition of the existing asphalt is not great,” said Halberstadt.
To pay for the work, the town reached out to federal funding agencies. Ultimately, ADOT came through with more than half a million dollars, enough to cover the original 2015 scope of work, but not the improvements to the Safeway exit.
“Obviously, a change in scope requires increased funding,” Halberstadt told the council.
The Safeway upgrades add $400,000 to the price tag but, “our grant funding is fixed at $550,000,” Halberstadt said.
The town hopes it only has to cover $300,000 and developers will cover the rest. The two parties are still in negotiations.
Halberstadt asked the council whether to move forward with the project.
“The critical date is June 2022,” he said. “The grant funding has to be 100% spent or ADOT says you have to give it all back.”
Councilor Scott Nossek signaled his approval for the project, but said, “From my amateur perspective, the timeline seems unattainable.”
Halberstadt agreed it was ambitious, but has a schedule outlined. “We need to get our design completed by Nov. 30. We need to have our (bid construction) award for the beginning of December,” said Halberstadt. “Then the construction will occur between January and April.”
Other concerns included adequate sidewalks and improving streets off of Granite Dells.
Town Manager Troy Smith explained staff will take the concerns of the council back to the drawing board with the timeline in mind.
“We have a very narrow window of time. If anyone has an objection to that, now is the time,” he said.
The council had no objections.
