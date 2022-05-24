Gila County suffers the highest overdose death rate in the state, with perhaps only 41% of people dying from an overdose receiving a shot of life-saving naloxone.
The shocking statistics come from the Arizona Department of Health Services. The state’s rate of drug overdoses is more than double the state average. But the use of naloxone to quickly reverse the effects of fentanyl and other opiates remains less than half of the rest of the state.
The gap is alarming.
Even other rural counties administer Narcan in twice as large a share of overdose case. The next worse county is Santa Cruz — at 71%. Neighboring Navajo County administers the antidote 92% of the time and Coconino County 94% of the time.
In 2021, Gila County reported 57 non-fatal overdoses — a rate of 103 per 100,000. That’s more than double the statewide average of 47 per 100,000.
Gila County also reported 19 drug overdose deaths in 2021, a rate of 34 per 100,000. That compares to a statewide death rate of 28 per 100,000.
Statewide in 2021, nearly 8,000 people were treated in emergency rooms for an overdose — a rate of 693 per 100,000 population.
The 61 hospital visits in Gila County amount to 514 per 100,000. Given the county’s high rate of overdoses and deaths, the figure suggests many people here who overdose never get to the hospital.
Police, fire and medical officials in Gila County were at a loss to explain the lethal statistics — especially the extremely limited use of naloxone — which is provided free to first responders through state and federal programs that have provided millions in local grants to fight opioid deaths.
Payson and Gila County officers said that naloxone works so well, it’s like watching someone come back from the dead.
The Arizona Department of Health Services reports that every other county in the state administers naloxone in 71% to 94% of drug overdose cases. Gila County’s reported 41% administration rate remains a wild outlier.
The Roundup’s attempt to explain the stark numbers offered no solid answer — but hinted at the fragmented public health system that has spent millions of dollars to curtail the overdose epidemic with few results.
Payson Fire Chief David Staub believes the apparently low use of the overdose antidote is really a reporting issue. He suspects paramedics, doctors, police officers and others have been administering the drug — but not reporting that to the state.
However, that doesn’t explain the high death rate from overdoses — which is based on coroner’s reports and therefore less likely to vary from county to county.
Law enforcement officials in the county say their officers always carry naloxone, but call for medical back up as soon as possible to ensure trained professionals handle the crisis. The law enforcement officials aren’t sure whether the paramedics are reporting the overdoses and administration of the antidotes.
The Gila County Health and Emergency Management Department believes more naloxone distribution sites would help the problem, but officials said they have no role in distributing the drug directly. The Gila County Health Department has identified drug overdoses as one of the county’s top health problems in preparing its five-year plan. However, they came to the same conclusion five years ago — and the numbers have only gotten worse.
History of naloxone
and fentanylNaloxone provides an effective antidote to opioids, but it took a while to make its way into cops’ pockets for wider distribution.
Both fentanyl and naloxone have been around for a long time. Scientists synthesized both in the 1960s in seeking a way to deal with chronic pain.
Narcan was approved for opioid use disorder in 1971.
Fentanyl found its first use as an intravenous anesthetic called Sublimaze. But after doctors started prescribing more opioid-based pain medications in the 2000s, fentanyl evolved into a powerful painkiller. In medical settings, it’s administered in micro doses in carefully controlled settings. But its relative ease of manufacture, potency and the small doses required make the perfect, high-profit street drug. It offered a huge hit for a tiny amount. The illicit drug makers also discovered they could supercharge other drugs by lacing them with fentanyl.
However, that same tiny dose of fentanyl can also shut down breathing — leading quickly to unconsciousness and death.
Fentanyl is roughly 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. It makes the drugs into which it’s mixed cheaper, more addictive and much more dangerous. Worse yet, many drug users don’t even know the drugs they’re using are laced with fentanyl.
This drug has created a crisis in the United States.
The federal government has initiated grants and data collection to understand the extent of the issue and to reduce the soaring death toll from overdoses.
The ADHS dashboard has collected data since before the latest fentanyl crisis started. Since 2018, the numbers of overdoses and deaths in Gila County have exploded, but the Narcan administration rate has not kept pace. It has in other counties in Arizona, just not Gila County.
How Narcan helps
According to the ADHS dashboard on opioids, fentanyl now accounts for more than 50% of all statewide drug overdoses and deaths.
But there is hope, said Gila County Undersheriff Matthew Binney.
“Fentanyl has a half-life shorter than Narcan,” he said.
That means if someone overdoses on fentanyl and they receive a dose of Narcan or naloxone, that’s all they need to reverse the effects of the drug.
But if the patient is overdosing on morphine or heroine or opium, it will take several doses of Narcan to keep them alive. That’s why police and paramedics typically want people to go to the hospital if they’ve been revived by a dose of Narcan.
Binney said his officers are trained that it can take up to an hour and a half of close supervision to make sure a patient doesn’t continue returning to an overdosed state.
Naloxone literally brings people back to life, said Payson Police Chief Ron Tischer.
“I have seen them come back from the dead and wonder why there are people in their house,” he said.
The drug can be injected or taken through a nasal spray. It blocks the effect of opioids and can restore normal breathing in two to three minutes. The drug is available as an over-the-counter treatment in an inhaler — much like an EpiPen for allergies.
Both Payson police and sheriff deputies have hours of training on how to spot an overdose and how to administer Narcan.
How law enforcement
uses NarcanBoth Payson Police and the Gila County Sheriff’s Office advise officers to call for medical back up as soon as they encounter an overdose.
“We carry trauma equipment, we don’t carry oxygen,” said Binney. “I would rather (medical staff) deal with a medical situation than my deputies.”
Since Binney’s deputies patrol the unincorporated areas of the county, they usually call for an ambulance as back up. Binney understands the ambulance company reports Narcan use to the ADHS dashboard. But his deputies must also report their Narcan use — although they very rarely need to because the ambulance arrives quickly, said Binney.
The Payson Police Department has it a little easier because they have the Payson Fire Department paramedics as backup and the hospital down the road.
“If it’s a medical call, first (dispatch) calls the fire department rolling and they assess the needs,” said Tischer.
But his officers report they stumble on overdoses at least once in a week in Payson.
“On a traffic stop, we might arrest for a DUI and the passenger is coding,” he said.
His officers will get paramedics there quickly or get the person overdosing in the hospital for treatment.
Both agencies believe Banner Payson can administer Narcan, but they do not know if the hospital reports the administration numbers.
The Roundup will follow up with other medical providers to continue to unravel the mystery of the data the state has on Gila County.
