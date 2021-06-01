Kenny Evans feels helpless in the face of his daughter’s bouts with long COVID, which has left her gasping for breath, sleepless and suffering from chest pains, migraines and high blood pressure nine months after she recovered from her initial infection.
“It’s overwhelming,” he said.
Not much is known about the effects of long COVID, also known as long hauler’s disease or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 (PASC). A large percentage of people who have recovered from COVID can suffer a bewildering array of health problems for months after the virus can no longer be detected in their system.
Some long COVID sufferers end up in wheelchairs, can’t return to work, or must tote around an oxygen bottle. The array of symptoms following a COVID infection has even affected children, although it appears most common in young women.
Vaccines offer protection from COVID — and therefor also prevent the development of long-haul COVID. In fact, vaccines have proven more effective against infection than hoped — with the 95% protection documented in clinical trials holding up for the millions who have since received the vaccine.
However, the mass vaccine campaign has slowed — even though only 40% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated — and only half have received at least one dose. Gila County has returned thousands of doses of the vaccine to the state for lack of people willing to get the shot.
That dismays Evans.
“We have this attitude of, ‘What the heck? I’ll just take my chances.’ They only look at it from the reporting now, ‘I might get sick and die.’ But they could end up with a debilitating disease,” he said.
Before COVID, Evans’ 49-year-old daughter raised three children, who now have two children of their own. She was recognized both in her career and volunteer life for her tireless commitment and energy.
But after a month-long bout with COVID in August of 2020, she still gasps for breath and can’t sleep through the night.
She has intense chest pains, migraines and brain fog. Doctors have diagnosed her with tachycardia and high blood pressure, yet none of them can provide relief, said Evans.
But it’s her mental state that breaks Evans’ heart.
“Depression is one of the clinical impacts of long-haul COVID,” he said. “At that level, they can’t even get out of bed. It impacts not just the individual, but those around them.”
Not many talk about long-haulers because symptoms can show up months after an infection. Doctors don’t yet understand what’s causing the diverse and seemingly unrelated symptoms.
In Evans’ daughter’s case, she went to three doctors before receiving a diagnosis.
Josh Beck, lead for Gila County’s pandemic response, has heard of more than two dozen cases in the county, but there could be more.
“The big thing I can tell you … there is absolutely no pattern,” he said.
The condition affects both young and old, the healthy and the infirm — with no consistent pattern in symptoms, said Beck.
Long COVID is so new it took until February of this year for the National Institutes of Health to launch research.
Some of the questions the NIH hopes to answer:
• What does recovery from COVID look like across age, gender, socio-economic and health demographics?
• How many continue to have COVID symptoms or develop new symptoms after a bout with COVID-19?
• What is the cause of these long-term symptoms?
• Why are some people more susceptible to long COVID, but not others?
• Will long COVID trigger changes in the body that lead to conditions such as chronic heart or brain disorders?
Congress has provided $1.15 billion in funding over four years to pay for the effort.
So far, researchers have proposed three possible triggers for long COVID. Perhaps the virus remains active in some hidden area of the body, even if it doesn’t show up in the existing tests. Or perhaps some remaining fragments of virus stimulate inflammation. Finally, it’s possible the original infection triggers a response by the immune system that leads to a form of auto-immune disease, with the activated immune system attacking other types of cells in the body.
Some evidence suggests that several of the current vaccines can eliminate or ease the symptoms of long-haul COVID in people who got infected before the vaccines came out. Anecdotal evidence suggests that perhaps 40% of long COVID sufferers can get relief by getting the vaccine.
Yale Professor of Immunology, Akiko Iwasaki, Ph.D., and other researchers, have launched an effort to study unvaccinated people with long COVID. The effort will collect saliva and blood samples from long COVID sufferers both pre and post vaccination to determine how symptoms cease for many — but don’t for others.
Scientists have several theories to explain why the vaccine might relieve long COVID symptoms. The vaccine stimulates T-cell and antibody responses, which might seek out and destroy viral reservoirs in the body. Alternatively, the vaccine might redirect autoimmune cells or stimulate the “innate” immune response.
However, Evans said that the vaccine actually made his daughter’s condition worse.
Evans shared the story of his daughter to encourage people to get vaccinated — instead of the possibility of suffering the debilitating symptoms now afflicting his daughter.
“Think about living a life in two- or three-month episodes of being an invalid and depressed with an inability to function in even a reasonable fashion,” said Evans. “You don’t want that. Go get vaccinated.”
