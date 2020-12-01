A Payson Town Council candidate reportedly violated campaign finance laws when she failed to report an in-kind donation, according to a recently released report from the town.
In late October, Stan Garner filed a complaint against council candidate Deborah Rose alleging she had failed to report that she used her office to shoot campaign videos. Because the videos were shot in a corporate setting, the use of the building is considered an in-kind donation and thus should be reported.
After reviewing his complaint and a response from Rose’s campaign treasurer, Carla Tolar, Town Clerk Tracie Bailey “found reasonable cause that the Deborah Rose for Town Council Committee violated campaign finance laws relating to the allegations as outlined in this investigative report.”
It is now up to Town Attorney Justin Pierce, the enforcement officer, to decide on what, if any, additional steps will be taken to address the matter.
“I haven’t had an opportunity to review this yet but will evaluate it in the next few weeks to determine an appropriate course of action,” Pierce said in an email. He later added that would likely be near the end of the year.
Rose meanwhile refused to comment.
“I have turned this harassment case over to my attorneys. I am not at liberty to comment and I am very disappointed that a certain group of people have the Roundup by the balls,” she wrote in an email.
The complaint
Garner filed his complaint Oct. 30 after he said he watched several of her videos, which she posted online. Rose filmed the videos at her office, Deborah Rose Realty One Group.
Garner said the videos clearly show she used her business for political purposes, according to town documents furnished by Garner to the Roundup.
“The complaint alleges Deborah Rose used corporate monies to provide in-kind contributions to candidates in violation of A.R.S. 16-916(A).”
On Nov. 2, Tolar addressed the allegations. In their response, Tolar said Rose’s appearance and that of anyone on her nonpaid social media at the site of her business should be exempt from the contribution requirement under A.R.S. 16-911(B)(11).
To exempt Rose’s candidate committee, Deborah Rose for Town Council, from reporting the in-kind donation of using the office space, Rose needed to show she could meet all the standards listed in A.R.S. 16-911, including:
• The appearance of a candidate must be at a private residence or at the facilities of any entity;
• The venue must be furnished by the venue’s owner;
• The venue must not be paid for by a third party;
• The venue must not be a sports stadium, coliseum, convention center, hotel ballroom, concert hall or other similar arena that is generally open to the public.
Findings
Bailey found Rose’s campaign met three of the requirements, but failed to meet all the standards since Rose does not own the building. Rose leases the office at 431 S. Beeline Highway, Suite 1, from Central Arizona Properties, LLC.
As such, corporate monies were used to provide in-kind contributions on behalf of candidates when Rose used corporate monies (office space, supplies and equipment) to record and produce videos that supported candidates.
“The contribution exemption in A.R.S. 16-911(B)(11) does not apply since Ms. Rose does not own the venue where the videos were filmed and only leases the office, failing to meet all four criteria of the exemption,” Bailey wrote. “Further, since the exemption does not apply (and despite contributions being unlawful), the candidate failed to report the in-kind contributions for her use of the facility, equipment and supplies to record and produce the videos.”
Rose lost her bid for the Payson Town Council, with Jolynn Schinstock winning the run-off election.
