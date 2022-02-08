To commemorate Black History Month, members of the community were invited to view a documentary titled “Power to Heal” at Messinger’s funeral home here in Payson. The film, produced in part by a grant from the Endowment for the Humanities, and narrated by actor Danny Glover, tells a poignant chapter in the historic struggle to secure equal and adequate access to health care for all Americans. The Democrats of Rim Country, Women’s Caucus, brought it to the community.
In presenting the documentary, individuals hoped to reflect on Bishop Desmond Tutu of South Africa’s writings when he said that the pathway to reconciliation is “to forgive and remember through documentation and open discussion by all sides.”
The film shows the history of health care of black people in America. It tells the history of the 1946 Hill Burton Act, formally the Hospital Survey and Construction Act, that was a Truman initiative providing construction grants and loans to build hospitals where they were needed. While outright discrimination against black patients was not allowed, separate-but-equal facilities were built where black and white patients were segregated by race.
Before Medicare, disparities in access to hospital care were dramatic. Less than half the nation’s hospitals served black and white patients equally, and in the South, one-third of hospitals would not admit African Americans even for emergencies.
In 1964, with the passage of the Civil Rights Act, and using Medicare dollars, the federal government virtually ended the practice of racially segregating patients and health care staff. To receive Medicare funding, institutions had to be integrated.
Actual film footage illustrated how movement leaders and grassroots volunteers and activists pressed and served as inspectors with the federal government making it possible for hospitals to get Medicare dollars with mere paper compliance. This achieved a greater measure of justice and fairness for African Americans.
The group in attendance learned that Black History Month first originated as part of an initiative by writer and educator Dr. Carter G. Woodson, who launched Negro History Week in 1926. Woodson proclaimed that Negro History Week should always occur in the second week of February — between the birthdays of Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln.
Since 1976, every American president, since Gerald Ford, has proclaimed February as Black History Month. Today, other countries such as Canada and the United Kingdom also devote an entire month to celebrate black history.
This year for Black History Month, the focus is on health and wellness. According to the federal Office of Minority Health, African Americans “are affected by serious diseases and health conditions at far greater rates than other Americans.” In fact, African Americans suffer an estimated 85,000 excess deaths every year from diseases we know how to prevent: heart disease, stroke, cancer, high blood pressure, and diabetes.
To improve the inequities in health care for people of color and especially black Americans, data conclusively shows that early childhood education matters greatly, as does the nutritional value of the food we put in our bodies and our access to safe outdoor spaces. Researchers agree that communities need to work on all those and other social and economic fronts in underserved communities.
As Ida B. Wells, a journalist and abolitionist in the 1890s, said, “The way to right wrongs is to turn truth on them.” The documentary “Power to Heal” graphically shows the history of the inequities in health care for black Americans.
