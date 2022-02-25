The new Democratic headquarters is at 110 E. Bonita St. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Monday, Feb. 14 to open the new location. Bach N All provided musical entertainment, refreshments were served and candidates running for office addressed the crowd.
More than 80 people were in attendance at the grand opening of the new Democratic headquarters in Payson Monday, Feb. 14. Gila County Democrats and Democrats of Rim Country have joined forces to open the headquarters and to maintain a year-round office.
The new headquarters, behind Buffalo Grill and Payson Packaging, at 110 E. Bonita St., is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Hours will expand soon.
Bach N All provided musical entertainment, refreshments were served, and candidates running for office addressed the crowd. Those were Adrian Fontes, running for Arizona Secretary of State; Kris Mayes, candidate for Arizona Attorney General; and Aaron Lieberman, running for Arizona Governor.
Aaron Lieberman did the honors of cutting the ribbon for the opening. Several people from the chamber of commerce and at least one Payson Town Council member were in attendance for the festivities and photos of the ribbon cutting.
Interested Payson residents are invited to stop in to gather information about candidates and future events, and to sign petitions for transparency in election funding and for health care legislation that will not allow people with long-term illnesses to have their homes or cars taken away to pay medical bills (no predatory health care costs).
