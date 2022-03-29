It could cost more to store a plane at the airport, fix a communications tower, ask for same day water hookup, or rent out park facilities if the Payson Town Council adopts new fees presented during its March 1 work study.
The council did not vote on anything, just reviewed and asked questions about proposed new fees for the airport, water, police, parks and recreation departments.
Airport
The airport requested the most significant fee changes, but fees there have not increased for a decade.
“I think one of the points that was made for why the commission had not commissioned fees earlier, we didn’t feel there was enough capital investment being made in the airport to justify the increase in fees for the users,” said Sheila DeSchaaf, assistant town manager and public works director.
She explained town staff research into other small municipal airports in Arizona found Payson Airport’s fees for box hangar, tie-down and through-the-gate fees lagged behind the going rate.
Adding to the need for higher fees, the airport has run at a deficit since 2016, with an average loss of $89,500 per year.
Since then, the airport has added improvements to the airport through grants. Much work remains, however.
“What’s budgeted for maintenance does not go very far,” said DeSchaaf. “We know we need a roof on one of the buildings (and) we need an A/C unit.”
DeSchaaf presented a list of increases in fees to store planes and provide access to the airport. She also suggested the town charge for advertising at a kiosk visible to visitors.
Box hangar fees would go from $577 per month to a maximum of $838.
Tie-down storage fees would rise from a low of $30 to a high of $87.
Through-the-gate fees for those homeowners who store their planes in a garage at home must be the same price as tie-down fees. The town has charged these users the same as someone with a single-engine plane. Staff recommended the tie-down and gate fees rise to $50.
“I think the recommendations are sound because they are obviously well researched,” said Mayor Tom Morrissey.
The airport commission hopes to avoid sticker shock for airport users, so they recommended increases starting this year and culminating in 2026.
Vice Mayor Chris Higgins had concerns about the fees for box hangar charges until DeSchaaf told him there’s been a 16-person wait list for several years.
“Well, that is very important information,” he said. “If there is a waiting list, it’s very hard to argue against the recommendation (to increase box hangar fees).”
Water Department
Payson Water Department Director Tanner Henry asked for increases in fees to provide same day water turn on service, security deposits and after-hours service calls.
Increases would run from a $41.10 per hour overtime rate for after-hours calls to $15 to $25 for a same day call.
Council member Jolynn Schinstock asked if a low-income renter could not come up with a security deposit, what could they do to get water turned on?
“There are some nonprofits in town who can help,” said Henry.
Police Department
Chief Ron Tischer asked for the council to support a $75 fee for companies who maintain communication towers around town.
“People have a lot of contractors coming in,” said Tischer.
“It’s so hard to keep up on who is working where, “large companies cut the power off to us, then our generator runs out of fuel all of a sudden we don’t have any radios.”
The town had to untangle a rat’s nest of lease agreement contracts with numerous communications providers before coming to the solution of locking the gates around the towers and requiring companies to sign out when they work on a tower. A police department employee will handle purchasing locks and keys and registering users who pay a $75 fee.
“Basically (this) would cover the town’s cost,” said Tischer.
Parks and Recreation Fees
Interim Parks and Recreation Director Christine Smith has deleted some fees and added others.
“There are events where parking revenue could offset costs,” she said. “Tournament deposits ... this is a refundable deposit. It is to encourage them to return our grounds in fair condition. This is not something we have done in the past.”
Other security deposit fees would cover cleaning up the mess left by ramada renters.
“They feel we paid for it, we can do what we want,” said Smith.
She believes this will help save staff time because renters will want their deposit returned.
“Then there is the Green Valley stage,” said Smith. “Now (with this fee) if you want to rent the stage, you have to include the grass area around it.”
Otherwise, Smith said the department has “raised the cap for other fees to allow consistency,” such as including rental rates for the bocci ball, disc course and other “areas of parks not listed.”
All fees for Taylor Pool have been removed, but Smith added fees for a contract with other pools.
The council will vote on fees as part of the 2022-23 fiscal year budget that runs from July 1 to June 30.
Community members will have the next 60 days to comment on the fees before the council makes a final vote.
Proposed fees and/or their explanation are on the Roundup’s website.
