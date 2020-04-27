A Gila County Sheriff’s Office was airlifted to the hospital Monday afternoon after he was reportedly rear-ended while responding to a call on State Route 260.
Deputy Jeff McClure was responding to a call of a semi-truck that had rolled on SR 260 near milepost 278 around 1:30 p.m., near the Christopher Creek Loop.
While en route, a vehicle rear-ended his patrol vehicle around 1:50 p.m. He was airlifted to a Valley hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a Department of Public Safety spokesperson. An ambulance took to the driver of the other vehicle to the hospital.
GCSO Lt. Tim Scott reports one person was killed in the accident involving the semi-truck. DPS is investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!