Desert Financial assisted with the Summer Reading Program at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. NcLane Rd., by sponsoring its finale party July 15.

The Town of Payson Public Library staff thanks Desert Financial Credit Union for sponsoring its Summer Reading 2023 Finale Party July 15.

The children, parents, grandparents, caregivers, other participants, and staff were very appreciative of the pizza and treats.

