A detention officer is behind bars in a facility he once monitored.
On Oct. 28, the Arizona Department of Public Safety and Gila County Drug, Gang and Violent Crimes Task Force stopped Gila County Sheriff’s Detention Officer Saban Mata as he was driving to work.
During the stop, officers discovered Mata was reportedly driving on a suspended Arizona driver’s license and was in possession of a narcotic drug, according to a press release.
On Nov. 12, Mata was arrested on charges of possession of a narcotic drug and drug paraphernalia and promoting prison contraband. He was booked into the Gila County Jail.
The Gila County Sheriff’s Office has initiated Mata’s termination.
“We are placed in a position of trust and we will not tolerate this type of behavior,” said Sheriff J. Adam Shepherd.
“We are dedicated to our aggressive fight against drugs that continue to plague our communities and kids.”
