The Payson council heard from two developers who seek alterations to the building code during its May 13 meeting.
Fieldbrook Payson Partners seeks to build 49 single family homes behind Walmart. The proposed project will have less density than the council approved for the developer of the Timber Ridge area in the past.
The issue for the council with the Fieldbrook development, came down to paying for a new road and traffic control measures.
The town will need Fieldbrook to pay not only for a road that connects Malibu to Rumsey Drive which punches through to McLane, but also a roundabout at the back corner of Walmart that will connect the roads.
It’s the roundabout that will cost the developer the most.
Public Works Director Sheila DeSchaaf said estimates put the price of the roundabout at $1 million.
For the project Fieldbrook proposes, however, the town has only asked for $200,000. No mention was made who would pay the other $800,000.
The council agreed to the developer’s financial contribution to the road and to the lower density development.
The second developer seeks a minor amendment to the town’s General Plan to change property at the McLane Road and Phoenix Street intersection from commercial to manufacturing in order to start a mine.
Forrest Gressley failed to convince the Payson Planning and Zoning Commission to approve his project to grind down the top of a hill to create more space for development and infrastructure in April. He then made a presentation to the council in May and was scheduled for his second hearing at the May 13 meeting.
Instead, Gressley asked to make his final presentation at the June 24 council meeting. The council unanimously agreed to his request.
(2) comments
How can a roundabout cost $1 million? And is it really necessary, just being part of the road extension?
