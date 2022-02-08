Development in Payson has taken off, despite the pandemic.
In fact, all of Arizona has exploded with growth as next-door neighbor California hemorrhaged so many residents that it lost a Congressional seat.
“We have a housing shortage in all of Arizona… more than 200 new people move to the state every day,” said Tom Simplot, director of the Arizona Housing Department during a mid-January meeting with the Payson and Star Valley councils. “We need another 100,000 units of workforce housing.”
Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey invited Simplot to present the various incentives, support and programs available through the Arizona Housing Department to address the need for workforce housing. Morrissey has had many conversations with the housing director. He brought Simplot and Ruby Dillon so council members or town staff could ask questions and introduce contacts to keep discussions going.
Simplot explained workforce housing provides first-time, average-income buyers an affordable option. In Rim Country, the average price of a home is beyond the reach of this market. But Rim Country isn’t alone, said Simplot.
“We are falling farther and farther behind,” he said. “We need housing all across the spectrum. We need marketplace housing. We need higher end housing. (But) we can’t build ourselves out of this deficit with single-family homes.”
Right now, the Town of Payson has multiple housing development in the works. A tiny minority propose building apartments, while most plan to provide land with a $300,000 three-bath, two-bedroom home – or larger.
That price point is beyond the average income of $50,000 a year for a teacher or nurse in Payson. Although more than the yearly minimum wage salary, this salary is still not enough to afford the average Rim Country home.
Here’s how: research shows using 30% of income on housing allows a person enough to otherwise pay for utilities, food, clothing, insurance, etc. Using a mortgage calculator, the average income plus a $20,000 down payment generates a monthly mortgage payment of $1,250. That monthly nut would cover a mortgage of $193,000.
Last year, the average sales price for a Rim Country home was $287,500.
The difference leaves that first-time average-income homebuyer about $100,000 short.
This alarms Morrissey and Simplot. It’s a crisis when there are no employees to fill mid-level service jobs in medicine, education, government, or business.
“They are becoming scarce because those services are provided by young people,” said Morrissey.
One of the primary purposes of the Arizona Housing Department is to administer federal housing programs, explained Simplot but he made it clear “builders build America, governments don’t do that.”
“This year we have a new state program… it’s a 4% tax credit program that ties into the federal 9% program,” said Simplot. “It is to help entice developers into the rural areas.”
He explained his staff is happy to sit down with developers who might have shovel-ready projects but found their workforce housing idea too expensive when supply prices inflated.
“We also have a housing trust fund,” said Simplot. “What we did was set aside $24 million, to entice those developers to bring those (shovel-ready, but abandoned) projects back to the table… we were able to bring in an excess of 11,000 units using that approach.”
His department then gave out $2 million in grants to developers who qualified for the funds.
“Our job is to be as creative as we can to build more housing for Arizona,” he said.
Simplot then talked about other housing ideas, including supportive housing, such as converting hotels into bridge housing for those who are homeless. Another program helps veterans, and their families stabilize after returning from service while they transition back into civilian life.
Simplot said he and Morrissey have talked about community block grants as well.
Payson council member Barbara Underwood asked about grants or funding sources for teachers because she’s also a school board member, she told Simplot.
He told her about a law on the books for “teacherages” or housing for teachers, specifically in rural Arizona. Districts can convert land they own into multi-unit housing for teachers.
“If (the district) could get the zoning from the town council, they could build housing for their teachers in the district,” he said.
Simplot then mentioned that many towns have converted empty strip malls into housing.
This made Star Valley town manager and attorney Tim Grier anxious. He had read a study about “10 years ago” that “showed when that shift happens from brick and mortar to residential, there is now a shift in expenditure… a shift from the revenue the brick and mortar brought in,” he said.
He clarified that houses do not bring in sales tax, while businesses do. In addition, houses increase the need for law enforcement and fire protection, which require more taxes.
Simplot mentioned many developments have moved to a model of shops under apartments, while towns have recognized that people have moved to more online shopping, causing malls to sit empty and unused.
“The answer isn’t in brick and mortar,” he said. “Perhaps it is through more services. Through different tax bases like restaurants.”
Grier agreed, then rephrased his concern to address short-term rentals, such as VRBO or Airbnb.
“The cities and towns we are looking at increased costs with our law enforcement, so we have to shut down the parities,” he said. “It is certainly a reality that our brick and mortars pay more. We are facing… this shift in increasing expenditures and law enforcement. Our job is to be as creative as we can to build more housing for Arizona.”
The meeting ended with promises to continue the dialog between the towns and the housing department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!